A comeback?Jack Ma establishes new company | Jack Ma | Ma’s Kitchen | Pre-made dishes

[Voice of Hope November 24, 2023](Comprehensive report by our reporter Li Hui) According to the “Daily Economic News” report on November 24, Hangzhou Majia Kitchen Food Co., Ltd. was established on November 22, and the legal representative is PAU JASON JOHN, with a registered capital of 10 million yuan, its business scope includes food sales (only sales of pre-packaged food), import and export of goods, wholesale of edible agricultural products, wholesale of daily necessities, hotel management, technical services, etc.

According to Qixinbao’s equity penetration, Majia Kitchen is wholly owned by Hangzhou Dajingtou No. 22 Culture and Art Co., Ltd. Alibaba founder Jack Ma holds 99.9% of the company’s shares and has absolute control.

According to the New Consumer Daily, the supervisor of Majia Kitchen is Xu Shi, who once served as an executive at the Jack Ma Charity Foundation, and currently also serves as an executive at several art management companies and consulting companies owned by Jack Ma.

At present, “Majia Kitchen” has not disclosed more business plans to the outside world, and it is still unclear how it will operate in the future.

However, many netizens commented on this, saying, “I hate pre-made dishes” and “It can’t really be pre-made dishes, right?” Some people also said, “Since the trend of pre-made dishes is inevitable, let Jack Ma do it.” Someone else joked, “It’s probably not for money, I’m not interested in money.”

Jack Ma once said on a TV show that he was “not interested in money.”

In fact, as early as July this year, Jack Ma took a stake in the establishment of a marine technology company to enter aquaculture and other fields. Yimiba Marine Technology (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd. is 10% owned by Hangzhou Dajingtou No. 22 Culture and Art Co., Ltd., and its business scope covers the sales of intelligent logistics equipment for agricultural products, manufacturing of equipment for mariculture and marine biological resource utilization, fishery professional and auxiliary activities, intelligent Agricultural management and supply chain management services, etc.

Although prepared dishes are resisted by many parents of students, from the policy level of the Communist Party of China, it is an industry that will be strongly supported in 2023. “Improving the standardization and normalization level of clean dishes, central kitchens and other industries, and cultivating and developing the prepared dish industry” is written into the 2023 policy Document No. 1 of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. In June this year, the “2023 China Healthy Prepared Food (Prepared Dishes) International Summit Forum” was also held in Guangzhou.

According to China Business News and iiMedia Consulting data, China’s prepared vegetable market will be 419.6 billion yuan in 2022, and is expected to reach 1.072 billion yuan in 2026.

According to China.com, on November 22, the 2023 Food Preparation (prepared dishes) Industrial Base Ecological Conference was held in Beijing.

However, prepared dishes are currently causing huge controversy in China, and most people do not approve of them.

Since the beginning of this year, topics such as “prepared dishes are coming to campus” and “70% of the wedding banquets costing 6,000 yuan are premade dishes” have been frequently searched. When most parents of students learned that their children were eating prepared dishes, they went to deliver meals to their children at noon. Parents crowding outside the school walls waiting for their children to finish class have become a unique “scenery” on the middle school campus.

A survey by the Jiangsu Consumer Protection Commission showed that 70% of consumers did not know that the meals they ordered were pre-prepared dishes, and more than 90% of consumers believed that merchants should inform whether pre-prepared dishes were used. At the same time, more than 80% of consumers said that when purchasing prepared dishes, they encountered problems such as stale ingredients, spoiled dishes, damaged packaging, and expired food.

According to the Securities Times, information disclosed on the official website of Wageningen University in the Netherlands shows that on July 2, 2022, Jack Ma visited Wageningen University to exchange and discuss new technologies in animal husbandry and fishery. He said that the next time he will spend his time and energy will be devoted entirely to agriculture, including growing crops in the Gobi Desert.

In the second half of the same year, Jack Ma also conducted an on-site inspection of Japanese fish farming technology and visited the Oshima Station of the Aquaculture Research Institute of Kinki University.

In January this year, Jack Ma inspected CP Group in Bangkok, Thailand. CP Group has been deeply involved in agriculture, animal husbandry, food, wholesale and retail and other fields for many years.

Since Alibaba was investigated by the Chinese Communist authorities in 2020 and Ant Financial’s listing was suddenly suspended, Jack Ma has rarely appeared in the public eye. However, since then, news has successively revealed that Jack Ma has appeared in Japan, Thailand, the Netherlands and other places. Until March this year, some media reported that Jack Ma appeared in Hangzhou, indicating that Jack Ma had returned to China.

Hu Ping, editor-in-chief of Beijing Spring magazine, was not surprised that Jack Ma returned to China. He believes that when the Chinese Communist authorities allowed Jack Ma to go abroad, it showed that the authorities did not want to overthrow Jack Ma. Jack Ma has been keeping a low profile overseas for so long and has never said a word to criticize the authorities or Xi Jinping. This shows that he does not want to break with the authorities and that he still wants to return to China. Hu Ping pointed out that although “Jack Ma has returned to China, Jack Ma cannot go back to the past. The Jack Ma of today is no longer the Jack Ma of the past.”

