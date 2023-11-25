Home » Chifeng Haowu enters 26 agricultural and animal husbandry projects in Beijing with a contract value of 12.8 billion yuan with Beijing companies
Chifeng Promotes Agricultural and Cultural Tourism Products in Beijing

The “Chifeng Good Things Enter Beijing” promotion and project signing event was successfully held at the Beijing Exhibition Hall on the morning of November 23. The event showcased high-quality agricultural and livestock products as well as ten top-quality tourist routes from Chifeng, including Silver Winter Photography, Ice and Snow Entertainment, Hot Spring Health Care, and Local Customs, among others.

During the event, Chifeng Agricultural Development Investment (Group) Co., Ltd. and relevant banners, counties, and districts signed a “six-entry” agreement with national ministries and commissions, units, and key enterprises in Beijing to allow Chifeng’s good products to enter cooperation agreements with various entities. Additionally, 47 agricultural and livestock product collective purchase agreements were signed with an agreed purchase amount of 3.529 billion yuan.

Furthermore, Chifeng Cultural Tourism Development (Group) Co., Ltd. signed cooperation agreements with Beijing Municipal Government and some cultural and tourism companies for mutual transportation of tourists and bringing good things to scenic spots. The total investment from 26 agricultural and animal husbandry investment cooperation projects with Beijing companies reached an impressive 12.824 billion yuan.

The event, which kickstarted on the 23rd, featured various activities such as “Third-level Media Talks about Chifeng”, “Beijing Internet Celebrities Broadcast Chifeng”, live interviews, and special promotions in Qixian and District. These initiatives aimed to tell vivid stories of Chifeng City’s promotion of rural revitalization and demonstrate the brand building of Chifeng’s agriculture and animal husbandry industry in a three-dimensional manner.

It is anticipated that the successful event will help Chifeng City establish itself as an important agricultural and livestock product export base in northern China.

