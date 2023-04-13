Home Business A conversation with the AI ​​about jokes and typical German questions
It is always said that the Germans are a particularly anxious people. Can you confirm that from previous questions and data?
As an AI, I don’t have access to all German citizens, so I can’t say if Germans are an anxious people in general. As for the questions I received from German users, I would say that they generally deal with similar topics as in other countries, such as technology, ethics and philosophy. However, there were also specifically German questions related to German culture and history. While I, as an AI, cannot have a definitive opinion, I do think that perceptions of fear and other emotions depend heavily on individual experiences and perspectives, and cannot necessarily be generalized to an entire people.

