A fake Pringles pack promotes Russian war of aggression

The recording caused a sensation on social networks on Saturday: In a video that is circulating on the short message service Twitter, among other things, a person picks up a supposedly Russian Pringles pack. The recording is said to have been made in a Russian supermarket. The inscription “taste of victory” is written in Russian on the packaging, and the so-called St. George’s ribbon can be seen on the packaging. The military badge is also interpreted as a sign of support for the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.

Long gone in Russia

“Without words,” commented a Twitter user. Her tweet with the video reached more than 350,000 people. Other users immediately decided to boycott: The American muesli manufacturer Kellogg, which took over the Pringles brand from Procter & Gamble in 2012, had become a war supporter.

Only – that’s not true. Because the chips pack shown does not come from the American company Kellogg. “This product was not produced by us,” says a company spokesman for the FAZ. The company left Russia in December 2022. At the beginning of last year, the group suspended all imports, as well as all “local investments and support, including advertising and promotions”. Overall, Kellogg’s business accounted for less than 1 percent of net sales.

The American group sold its Russian business to the Russian beverage and food manufacturer Chernogolovka, which is to supply the Russian branches of Burger King and KFC with soft drinks, among other things. “Due to the situation in the region, maintaining our business operations became unsustainable,” the press office said. “We have received regulatory approval for the sale and are moving forward with our planned exit.”

Whether the video is real – and whether such a chip box is on sale – remains highly doubtful. What is certain, however, is that neither the video nor the product comes from Kellogg.

