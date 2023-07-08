Core One’s Vocan Files International Patent for its Breakthrough Proprietary Biosynthetic Psilocybin Production Method Seite 1

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2023 / Core One Labs Inc. (CSE:COOL), (OTCQB:CLABF), (Frankfurt:LD6), (WKN: A3CSSU) (the “Company” or “Core One”) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Vocan Biotechnologies Inc. (“Vocan”), has …

A3CSSU) (the “Company” or “Core One“) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Vocan Biotechnologies Inc. (“They call“), has completed

final steps of its research for its biosynthetic production system (the System) and has filed a patent under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) (the “Patent” or

“Filing“) for international protection of its novel production techniques for biosynthesized psilocybin (the “Invention“).

Vocan’s filling of this international patent is a monumental step in the patenting of its revolutionary biosynthetic psilocybin production method. Prior to the PCT patent, Vocan had filed a

provisional patent (the “Provisional Patent”) with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (the “USPTO”) in January 2022, outlining its theory for a proprietary biosynthetic psilocybin

production process. Over the past year, Vocan scientists have been able to prove their concept through rigorous experimentation and testing, successfully documenting and defending the breakthrough

production method. The summation of Vocan’s findings has resulted in today’s announced international patent filing, the success of which will ensure Vocan’s revolutionary biosynthetic production

system for psilocybin would remain the exclusive property of the Company.

This filing marks a major milestone in the Company’s progression towards becoming an industry frontrunner in the psychedelic space as a leading producer of psychedelic drugs, given Core One’s

proprietary production systems having the ability to yield 100% pure API grade psilocybin through an extremely cost and time efficient method. The current market price of reliable API and GMP

compliant psilocybin, produced via conventional synthetic and extraction/isolation production methods, ranges between US$7,000 – US$10,000 per gram.1 The Company’s novel recombinant

System can cut production costs significantly with increased efficiency, which could, as a result, lead to substantially lower market price of API and GMP compliant psilocybin and potentially

transform psychedelic-based mental health care worldwide.