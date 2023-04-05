A master’s degree is born for professionals linked to new technologies which guarantees certain employment opportunities in a very short time. And the course – reserved for 24 students – is totally free because it is covered by scholarships. In our increasingly digital reality, where all companies are equipping themselves with innovative Cloud technologies to deliver products and services for internal use or for their customers, the Master in Cloud & DevOps is starting, to train new professional figures, created by Talent Gardeninsieme to Var Group, a leading operator in the sector of digital services and solutions for businesses and part of the Sesa group. The project aims to train the so-called «DevOps Specialists», i.e. one of the four most requested professions in the tech world, and to offer the possibility of immediately accessing the world of work thanks to a 9-week course, which involves the implementation of concrete projects and lessons held by professionals in the sector. Thanks to this collaboration, the Master will allow students to acquire skills in Cloud computing, automation and infrastructure management.

The DevOps Cloud Engineer, in fact, is a professional capable of combining the technical field of coding with ICT operations; he is the reference figure for the introduction of processes, tools and methodologies aimed at satisfying the needs of the various phases of the software development cycle, from coding to deployment, from maintenance to updates. «We are thrilled to collaborate with Var Group in this initiative which will give 24 students the opportunity to access our Master in Cloud Computing, a strategic sector that is gaining more and more ground around the world. 90% of companies are adopting the cloud and the transition to this technology represents a great opportunity both to improve operational efficiency and to promote environmental sustainability. – declares Irene Boni, CEO Talent Garden – In this scenario, acquiring specialist skills in Cloud Computing becomes essential to ensure a smooth transition and maximize the benefits of the cloud. Our Masters provides comprehensive training, preparing students to successfully manage the migration of business applications to the cloud and to meet the challenges of security and data management».

«Var Group believes that continuous training is a fundamental lever for the growth of professionals. For this reason, together with Talent Garden, we have launched a series of initiatives aimed at those entering the world of work for the first time to guide the resources of tomorrow, but also at all those who want to reskill and give a new boost to their professional career – explains Francesca Moriani, CEO of Var Group -. In the digital transformation of companies, the cloud market continues to grow: client companies are now asking for tailor-made approaches that can be integrated with their basic infrastructures. The future will be increasingly oriented towards the customization of this service: the Cloud and DevOps Master brings together Var Group’s many years of experience in the field to give students back the complexity of the sector and equip them with skills that can be immediately used on the job”.

The Master, which can be accessed through a selection process based on technical and transversal skills, is reserved for graduates, undergraduates or graduates in the IT or STEM fields, with a predisposition to Cloud architecture and projected towards the world of work.

The Master will take place online from 19 May. Registration is open, to access the selection it is necessary to complete the application at this link. Candidates will be selected through a test and a challenge day scheduled for May 9th. The final day dedicated to project work will take place in Var Group.