“A history of auspicious life, half of Zhuji City” Chen Guoxiang, a well-known Zhejiang businessman, died at the age of 73_Hangzhou Net

Xiangsheng Industrial Group Co., Ltd. issued an obituary yesterday. The founder of the company, Mr. Chen Guoxiang, died on April 16 at the age of 73 due to illness and treatment.

According to public information, Chen Guoxiang, born in 1951, is from Zhuji, Zhejiang. From 1976 to 1981, worked as a technician in Zhuji Distillery; from 1981 to 1989, worked as the director of Zhuji Garment Knitting Factory; from 1989 to 1995, worked as the general manager of Zhuji Xiangsheng Industrial Company; established Xiangsheng Real Estate in 1995, Served as chairman and general manager.

There is a saying in the real estate industry that “a history of auspicious life, half of the city of Zhuji”. Regarding Mr. Chen Guoxiang’s initial entrepreneurial experience, there are some public information on the Internet, “In that difficult time, when he was in the first grade of junior high school, he had to drop out of school and go home, and did the hardest job of pulling carts like other adults. Started to work in 1976, worked as a technician in a winery and a director of a garment knitting factory, but these could not satisfy his inner desire for success, so he started to start a business in the sea. In the 1980s, he made a fortune by selling nylon socks and nylon yarn The first pot of gold in life became the silk boss in Zhuji and a million-dollar household. In 1996, Xiangsheng officially entered the real estate industry by undertaking part of the reconstruction task of the relocation of Jinjiwu Village in Zhuji.”

Xiangsheng Group was founded in Zhuji, Zhejiang in the early 1980s. After more than 30 years of development, it has grown into a company integrating real estate development, small town development and operation, commercial development and operation, construction and installation, property management, hotel management and other business sectors. diversified industry group.

As the largest developer in the local area, Xiangsheng’s real estate projects are spread all over the city of Zhuji. In the early years, it also promoted real estate projects to the whole country through the Great Wall Film and Television of Zhuji Department in various film and television cities.

In 2014, Xiangsheng Holdings moved its headquarters to Hangzhou, and established a strategic plan of “based in Hangzhou, flourishing in Shanghai, deeply cultivating Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui, and radiating the whole country”.

In 2015, sales exceeded 10 billion for the first time.

In 2018, Xiangsheng Real Estate achieved sales revenue of 102.9 billion yuan, breaking through the 100 billion mark for the first time, and squeezed into the top 28 in the country.

In 2019, the Shanghai headquarters was established to create a “Hangzhou + Shanghai” dual headquarters model; at the same time, Chen Guoxiang’s son Chen Hongni and daughter Chen Xueyi began to take charge of the real estate business. The former was promoted from the executive president of the real estate group to the president, and the latter served as the president of the real estate group The assistant also serves as the executive director of Xiangsheng Industrial Group, and the company has completed the succession of the old and the new.

On November 18, 2020, Xiangsheng Holdings Group was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, becoming the last real estate company among the TOP30 to land on the capital market. Chen Guoxiang, Chen Hongni and his son beat the gong at the same time. Since then, Chen Guoxiang has gradually faded out of public view.According to the official website of Xiangsheng Group, etc.