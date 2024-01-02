A narrow majority of members support remaining in the traffic lights

The deputy FDP chairman Wolfgang Kubicki was satisfied with the outcome of the member survey. “It is a good result because it shows both the will to stay in the traffic lights and the will to change. I am happy and grateful that such a survey is possible in my party,” Kubicki told the German Press Agency. “This result gives us support for a confident course within and with the traffic lights. Now it’s a matter of doing everything we can to make the Free Democrats so strong that we can go into the 2025 federal election with a big heart. This can only be done together.”

Share this: Facebook

X

