TURIN. It is operational under the name P-72P, and is an aircraft that represents the new frontier of maritime patrol aircraft. It is an entirely Made in Italy aircraft, made by Leonardo, and equipped with modern security and surveillance systems. This is how the new aircraft was presented to the Guardia di Finanza during the delivery ceremony in Turin, at the Leonardo Velivoli site in Caselle Torinese. It is the fourth and last P-72B, a special version for maritime patrol of the “turbo-prop” aircraft for regional transport ATR 72-600. An updated and modified version with the latest technologies of the proven ATR-72 series aircraft, which have long been operational for various uses, starting with commercial passenger transport. The contract signed with the Guardia di Finanza provided for an overall order for four aircraft, training and logistical support, with deliveries to be completed by 2022. General Mariano La Malfa, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Guardia di Finanza, underlined “how this aircraft allows the Guardia di Finanza to have assets with cutting-edge technologies at an international level. A reason for pride but also for reflection on the challenges that await us to continue with the technological evolution of the platform and to always guarantee maximum operational effectiveness ». New technologies are an integral part of the new aircraft. Which is equipped with the ATOS system (Airborne Tactical Observation and Surveillance – Tactical Aircraft for Observation and Surveillance), developed by Leonardo, which manages the wide range of sensors on board and provides operators with a complete and constantly updated picture of the situation. Thanks to its commercial derivation, the ATR 72MP can guarantee its crew a level of ergonomics and comfort that increase their efficiency and effectiveness during maritime patrol, search and identification, fight against drug trafficking, piracy, smuggling missions. and protection of territorial waters, missions that can last more than eight hours.

“The added value generated by Leonardo’s experience and technology and the expertise of the Guardia di Finanza is the key to consolidating a synergistic relationship and also looking at a potential extension of the fleet” – added La Malfa. Marco Zoff, Head of Leonardo’s Aircraft Division, underlined “how proud the Leonardo community is to equip the Guardia di Finanza and the country with an aircraft that expresses the company’s technological capabilities at the highest levels. Today’s is just one stage of a long journey towards a continuous evolution of the aircraft and we are ready to look at potential new requirements to meet the needs of our customer ».

The aircraft will be operated by the Air Service of the Guardia di Finanza, as part of the multiple roles assigned to the Corps. It is the only Police Force with general competence capable of carrying out an incisive and constant surveillance activity along the entire national coast and in international waters, also thanks to the advanced technological equipment installed on the aircraft at its disposal.