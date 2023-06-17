A new thermoelectric plant for Edison ready for hydrogen

Edison inaugurated the Marghera Levante thermoelectric plant, the first thermoelectric plant of the latest generation in Italy and among the most efficient in the world. Thanks to turbine GT36 the new central is able to reduce emissions specifications of nitrogen oxides up to 70% and those of carbon dioxide up to 30% compared to the average of the current Italian thermoelectric park and it is also technologically ready for the use of hydrogen mixed with natural gas.

The central represents a important milestone on the front of energy system security Italian thanks to one low-carbon production ahighly flexible which compensates for the intermittence of renewables, thus contributing to the achievement of the decarbonisation objectives set by the PNIEC.

The new plant is the result of a modernization intervention of the pre-existing thermoelectric plant, built in 1964 and constantly renewed in terms of technology, so much so that in 1992 it became the first natural gas combined cycle rmade in Italy.

I jobs construction site had a total duration of 4 yearstaking up to 1,000 workers during the peak phases e 250 supplier companiesfor a total investment of approx 400 million euros. The plant has a installed power of 780 MW it’s a 63% energy efficiency, the highest made available today by technology, and satisfies the equivalent annual needs of about 2,000,000 families. (Ticker)