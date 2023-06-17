deaths decreased by 15% in men and 8% in women

The cancer deaths in Italy. Between 2011 and 2019, experts estimated a decrease in cancer deaths significantly higher than the European average.

Deaths from cancer in Italy: what the Lo So Anch’io initiative wants to tell

If in the 27 EU countries the drop is -10% for men and -5 for women, in Italy the reduction in percentage terms sees -15% of deaths among men and -10 among women. The results came from the presentation of the awareness campaign “I know too“. It is an initiative that aims to tell the progress of scientific research against cancer. The campaign includes meetings in the squares, with the presence of patient associations and the distribution of information material.

Deaths from cancer in Italy decreased above all thanks to immuno-oncology

The excellent results are the result of immuno-oncology, which is now included in the treatment protocol for various types of metastatic or high-risk tumors. Cancer deaths in Italy have decreased in several situations. We are talking about particularly insidious and widespread tumors such as melanomail stomach tumor and that all‘intestinebut also the lung cancer and the mesothelioma. Explaining the role of laboratory research is important for understanding the new frontiers of cancer treatment. We need new studies on the mechanisms of resistance to immunotherapy.

The history of immuno-oncology

The history of immuno-oncology is quite recent. Ten years ago the scientific magazine Science put this therapy in first place among the most important scientific discoveries of the year. In 1918 the Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine to scientists James Allison and Tasuku Honjo, pioneers of this treatment. Now the next goal is to get immuno-oncology to as many patients as possible to lengthen their life expectancy and improve the quality of their existence. To increase the effectiveness of therapies and give the right therapy to the right patient, it is necessary to improve diagnostics. Now the new frontier is represented by the use of Artificial Intelligence in immuno-oncology.