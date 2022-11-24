A Tesla in Taipei lost control for unknown reasons and crashed into the front of the car, destroying many people and injuring many people: Experts remind to use automatic driving with caution

Now as long as there is a Tesla accident, everyone’s instinctive reaction is that the brakes fail? This Musk saw how embarrassing…

ETtoday News Cloud, Zhongshi News.com and other Taiwanese media reported that a car accident occurred at 5:00 pm on Renai Road, Daan District, Taipei City on the evening of the 23rd. A Tesla Model S drove out of the underground parking lot of the first building, and suddenly disappeared. The reason was out of control “slamming” (sudden unexpected acceleration), first hit a small passenger car in front, then the front of the car deviated to the right and hit the granite beams of the building, the front of the car was completely destroyed (at least 3 people were injured at the scene).

The accident happened at the entrance of Lane 105, Section 4, Ren’ai Road, Taipei, at the northeast corner of Ren’ai Circle. At that time, a 71-year-old man surnamed Wang drove his Tesla out of the underground parking lot of the building, rear-ended and hit the car in front, and then the front of the car shifted to the right. It hit the beams of the building and rushed to the sidewalk, injuring two passers-by.

The man surnamed Wang claimed to the police that it was a vehicle failure, but the video showed that the Tesla began to accelerate from the slope of the parking lot to “crash” (Model S).

The exact cause of the accident is not yet known.However, some experts once again said that many new energy vehicles now regard autonomous driving as a selling point, and it is still necessary to be cautious when operating such vehicles, and do not and cannot rely too much on the system.

Regarding the issue of autonomous driving, Tesla has repeatedly stated,Autopilot isn’t perfect, drivers can’t rely on it, so don’t get distracted while driving a Tesla。The NTSB investigation found that many Tesla drivers had their hands off the steering wheel before the impact.

Experts also reiterated that many high-end trams, including Tesla, have the characteristics of fast acceleration. If the driver’s skills are not in place, a car accident may occur. For this accident, the majority of car owners do not need to panic too much. However, it should be noted that when driving this type of vehicle in a city with complex road conditions, one needs to be careful and avoid carelessness.

Some related people said that in the past, there were many mechanical equipment in vehicles, and it was easy to find out if there was a problem. However, modern cars are quite popular with electronics, and it is not easy to find out if there is a problem with small parts, so car owners still need to remember to return to the factory for maintenance on a regular basis. , It will be more accurate to check through the connection of computer equipment.

also,Electric vehicles or vehicles equipped with automatic driving often rely on the automatic driving (assisted driving) system. In fact, it must not be abused. It is still necessary to be alert at all times to avoid danger.