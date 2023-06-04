A16 Naples-Canosa, bus ends up in escarpment: one dead and 14 injured

The accident in the Vallesaccarda area, in the direction of Naples: 5 cars also involved

One dead and 14 injured: this is the provisional balance of a serious road accident in which a bus with 38 passengers on board ended up in an escarpment, and 5 cars. The tragedy happened at 4 on theA16 Naples-Canosa motorway, in the direction of Naples, near the municipality of Vallesaccarda at km 101. The firefighters of Grottaminarda and Bisaccia and Avellino are at work on site with a mobile crane. The wounded were transported to Avellino, Benevento, Ariano Irpino and other hospitals. An air ambulance was also at the scene of the accident. Firefighters are lifting the bus to recover any other passengers.

From the first reconstructions it seems that, after theaccident between cars – in which a motorist died – the oncoming coach hit one of the vehicles stationary on the roadway and then ended its run by overturning at the right-hand escarpment. The bus – a Flixbus – had left Lecce and was headed for Rome Tiburtina. Just after a curve, the bus was faced with two cars stopped due to a rear-end collision. The bus driver swerved to the left, heading towards the guardrail, to avoid the impact, but ended up in the escarpment which, fortunately, is not particularly deep. Three other cars, which were following the bus, ended up against the cars stopped in the center of the road.

The bus with on board 36 passengers and two drivers it was recovered by the firefighters of Avellino, Bisaccia and Grottaminarda. Firefighters are searching the crash area for any other passengers who may have been thrown out the windows.

Three gods 14 injured – two particularly serious – were taken to Ariano Irpino, three to Avellino and the other eight to Benevento. A 118 air ambulance also intervened on the spot, but did not intervene for any transfer. The passengers of the bus and of the cars involved who did not need to seek medical treatment were hosted in the municipal gymnasium of Grottaminarda, in the province of Avellino.

Subscribe to the newsletter

