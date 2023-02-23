Ebitda at 1.5 billion euros and organic investments at 1.24 billion euros, up 15%. These are some of the numbers of A2A which examined the preliminary consolidated results for the 2022 financial year.

In detail, M&A transactions were concluded for a total of 0.46 billion euro (0.72 billion in 2021), focused on the energy transition sector. Net of proceeds from the sale of non-strategic assets in the gas distribution sector, the value of the M&A transactions is equal to 0.33 billion euro.

During the year, A2A successfully placed three bond loans in ESG format for a total of 1.75 billion euro (a Sustainability-Linked Bond for 500 million euro and two Green Bonds for 600 and 650 million euro support for the implementation of the Group’s investment projects). Following these transactions, the share of sustainable debt out of the Group’s total gross debt as at 31 December 2022 reached 58% (44% as at 31 December 2021). “In a complex year like the one just ended, characterized by economic uncertainty and international tensions, the preliminary data confirm the solidity of the Group and the ability to continue to grow” – comments the Chief Executive Officer Renato Mazzoncini – “Our business model, based on the diversification of activities, it has guaranteed the necessary stability to face the turbulence of the markets, without losing the support and closeness to our customers. We continued to make a contribution to the country’s sustainable growth and energy independence with 1.24 billion euros of organic investments, an increase compared to the previous year which had already marked the historical record of our Company. 2023 will see us still engaged in implementing the objectives identified in our Business Plan, through the creation of strategic infrastructures for the development of renewables, the recovery of materials and the strengthening of networks”.