New escalation of tension in the last few hours in the Gaza Strip. Several rockets were fired before dawn towards Israel, according to reports from the Israeli army and Palestinian witnesses. In all, according to Israel, they were launched six rocketsfive of which were intercepted by her air defense system while one fell in an uninhabited area.

Witnesses from the Palestinian side instead said they saw at least eight rockets fired. The Israeli Air Force then bombed what it calls a site for the manufacture of weapons, located near a mosque, a medical facility and a school.

The launch of the missiles follows the blitz israeli Nablus, in the West Bank, where 11 Palestinians died yesterday. This morning, a 26-year-old Palestinian woman attempted to stab a guard at the entrance to the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, southeast of Jerusalem. According to the police, the woman approached the guards at a checkpoint at the entrance to the settlement brandishing a knife “in an attempt to stab them”, “the security guards shot at her and neutralized her”. The woman’s condition is not clear at the moment.