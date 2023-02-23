In the afternoon, the Rossoneri midfielder discussed his three-year degree thesis in Business Economics. The object is Milan’s social responsibility (“Corporate social responsibility”), with an entire chapter dedicated to the Milan Foundation, the club’s public charity. His words: “I cared so much”

Call him Dr. Pobega. The Milan midfielder – who grew up in the club’s youth sector and returned to the Rossoneri in the summer of 2022 after four years on loans around Italy – discussed the bachelor’s thesis in Business Economics. Object of his work social responsibility of Milan (“Corporate social responsibility”), with an entire chapter dedicated to Foundation Milanthe club’s public charity.

Coincidentally, on the very same day, but in the evening, Fondazione Milan celebrates twenty years since its birth and activity. For the occasion, a party was held at the Sheraton SanSiro ​​in front of AC Milan in full: directors, staff and team. Including the new doctor, Tommaso Pobega.

“A nice satisfaction” And so Pobega himself spoke during the Rossoneri gala evening: “It was nice to make my parents and my family satisfied – were his words -, it’s an external thing they cared about so much. And I cared a lot too. I’m happy to have finished this journey.”