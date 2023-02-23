Home Health Roma-Salzburg 2-0, goals and highlights: Belotti and Dybala decide
Roma-Salzburg 2-0, goals and highlights: Belotti and Dybala decide

Roma-Salzburg 2-0, goals and highlights: Belotti and Dybala decide

Perfect match for Roma who overturned the 0-1 draw in the first leg and qualified for the round of 16 of the Europa League. Mourinho’s team beat Salzburg 2-0 at the Olimpico. Rome immediately dangerous with Dybala (crossbar), at the end of the first half Spinazzola gives two assists: the first is for the advantage signed by Belotti, the second is for Dybala’s doubling. In the second half, the Giallorossi managed the advantage, even coming close to scoring the third goal but bringing home a very precious qualification

