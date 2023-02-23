[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, February 22, 2023]Details of the corruption of Song Shunyong, a former inspector of the Hainan Provincial Public Security Department of the Communist Party of China, who has been sacked, have been exposed. He was accused of selling officials and nobles, acting as a “protective umbrella” for underworld forces, and other crimes.

Today (February 22), the “China Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision News” in charge of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China revealed that Song Shunyong became the deputy director of the Hengyang Public Security Bureau at the age of 32. , he never refuses anyone. Then began to accept 10,000 yuan (RMB, the same below), hundreds of thousands or even millions of yuan.

In 2009, a group of section-level cadres from the Haikou Public Security Bureau were promoted to division-level cadres. Zhou Dexing, the newly promoted head of the public security detachment, went to Song Shunyong’s house to pay New Year’s greetings before the new year, and gave a bag of cash to thank Song Shunyong, the then director of the Municipal Public Security Bureau, for his “promotion”.

Song Shunyong admitted, “Later, more people came to me to “buy an official” and “thank you” after I was promoted, and I got used to it, and even felt a little at ease.” Afterwards, Song Shunyong also formed a “hidden rule”: only by giving money can ” If you want to be promoted by the superior, you don’t give money, but you “wear small shoes” for your subordinates at work.

Song Shunyong’s fellow villager Chen Moumou, from Yangpu Economic Development Zone in Hainan Province to Haikou City, Chen Moumou has been following Song Shunyong’s footsteps, and has successively opened casinos, nightclubs, and bars in many places in Hainan. Song then came forward to greet relevant officials in the jurisdiction , as a platform, and even covered and condoned Chen Moumou’s series of illegal and criminal acts.

According to reports, the public security officials who were promoted after being recommended by Chen XX to Song Shunyong also became Chen XX’s “protective umbrella”. Yi Xiangyang, Zhou Dexing, Li Jijun, and Gao Xiaobin, who were promoted by Song Shunyong after collecting money, were investigated one after another.

In addition, Song Shunyong regards the project as a “cash machine”. Not long after he worked in Yangpu, he handed over the renovation project of the gate of the Yangpu Public Security Bureau to his fellow villagers. At the same time, he also acquiesced in allowing his wife to accept huge bribes in the name of investment through the boss.

In October 2009, Mr. Wang, the owner of a private company who had been helped by Song Shunyong in a civil case, recommended Song’s wife to “invest” in a certain project, and Song’s wife Wang transferred 2 million yuan. Soon, Wang transferred 8 million yuan of “investment income” to Song’s wife. Later, Song’s wife illegally collected more than 16 million yuan in this way.

From 2010 to 2015, Song Shunyong assisted Wang Moumou, the owner of a private enterprise, to promote the change of the nature of land use in a real estate project. Afterwards, Wang Moumou gave Song Shunyong 10 million yuan and a villa worth more than 2.94 million yuan. Song Shunyong registered the villa under his wife’s name and it was held by his wife.

The 66-year-old Song Shunyong once served in the political and legal systems of Hunan and Hainan provinces. Since September 2008, he has successively served as member of the Party Committee of the Hainan Provincial Public Security Department, member of the Standing Committee of the Haikou Municipal Party Committee, secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, director of the Municipal Public Security Bureau, secretary of the Party Committee, and deputy secretary of the Municipal Political and Legal Committee; since November 2015, he has served as a member of the Hainan Provincial Public Security Department Inspector; retired October 2016.

On February 1, 2021, Song Shunyong fell from the horse. On April 19, 2022, the CCP’s official report stated that Song Shunyong resisted censorship; accepted gift money; engaged in selling officials and nobles; borrowed money from management and service objects; Seeking profit in case investigation, project promotion, cadre job adjustment and promotion, etc., and illegally accepting huge amounts of property.

On September 29, 2022, Song Shunyong was tried in Hainan for “covering and conniving underworld organizations and accepting bribes”. He was accused of: From 2005 to 2015, Song Shunyong illegally received a total of 6,300 yuan of property while serving as Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Public Security Bureau of Yangpu Economic Development Zone, Member of the Standing Committee of the Haikou Municipal Committee, Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Haikou Public Security Bureau, etc. More than ten thousand yuan.

The case has not yet been sentenced.

In addition, when Song Shunyong was a member of the Standing Committee of the Haikou Municipal Party Committee, Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, and Director of the Public Security Bureau, he was included in the investigation list by the overseas “International Organization for Investigating the Persecution of Falun Gong” and named by the overseas Minghui website because he actively followed the Jiang Zemin CCP and participated in the persecution of Falun Gong practitioners.

According to Minghui.com, Song Shunyong was responsible for the persecution of Falun Gong practitioners such as Qu Denggao and Wang Xiaobo during his tenure, as well as the Haikou City police crackdown on the persecution of Falun Gong practitioners who accused Jiang Zemin.

(Editor in charge: Tang Zheng)