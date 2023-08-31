400 million for companies in the South

Opening on 18 October of the desk for the presentation of innovative and sustainable entrepreneurial programs

Starting from 18 October, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in the Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Molise, Puglia, Sicily and Sardinia regions will be able to apply for the concessions provided for by the measure Sustainable investing 4.0.

The Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy has allocated 400 million euros from the National Program “Research, Innovation and Competitiveness for the green and digital transition” ERDF 2021-2027 to encourage innovative and sustainable entrepreneurial investments that make use of digital technologies.

The programs must specifically provide for the use of enabling technologies (internet of things, cloud computing, additive manufacturing, big data analytics, advanced robotics, augmented reality, cybersecurity) for expanding production capacity, diversifying production, creating new products or modifying the existing production process or the construction of a new production unit.

For the purposes of evaluating applications, additional scores will be awarded to programs characterized by a particular content of sustainability and energy efficiency.

The concessions they will be granted in the form of grants for plant account and subsidized financing and will be able to cover up to 75 per cent of eligible expenses (machinery, plant, equipment, building works, computer programs and licences, acquisition of environmental certifications, consultancy services).

The directorial decree of 29 August defined the presentation procedure for access to the concessions which will be divided into two phases:

completing the application electronically from 10.00 on 20 September 2023; sending of the application electronically from 10.00 on 18 October 2023.

The online counter will be managed by Invitalia on behalf of the Ministry.

For more information