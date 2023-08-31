its 12.9% of the mobile market in Italy

Per iliad the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was the 21st consecutive growtha real record which, translated into numbers, means 10,265,000 customers. In 5 years the telephone operator has reached a market share del 12,9% in the mobile segment (10,116,000 active users), 149,000 users have signed up for an FTTH subscription in just over a year and a half. Iliad’s market share in the fixed segment stands at 3,5%.

Quarterly Growth (Q2 vs Q1 2023):

mobile line: +267,000 users

fixed line: +18,000 users

total: +285,000 users

For the twenty-first consecutive quarter we continue to lead the Italian market in terms of net growth in mobile users. iliad proves to be an operator capable of intercepting the real needs of the Italian market, confirming that ours is a unique business model and capable of truly being alongside users. We look forward to the next six months with great confidence also thanks to the launch of iliadSpace, whose first weeks of activity have allowed us to expand our distribution network, be increasingly widespread and create a relationship of trust also with the new specialized telephone shops – Benedetto Levi, CEO of iliad