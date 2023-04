Why are some countries wealthier than others? In which social situations do people behave morally? And why are the differences between men and women particularly great in wealthy countries?

Armin Falk investigates such questions. He teaches behavioral economics at Bonn University and is a guest on our podcast this time.

