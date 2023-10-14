About the fisherman and his district

It doesn’t just come from the Baltic Sea, says Dietze. He buys the raw materials wholesale. As if on cue, a few minutes later a car belonging to frozen food specialist Dan Lachs pulls up to the harbor area. There are boxes of Norwegian salmon and mackerel for Dietze, as well as Canadian halibut, eel from the Netherlands, redfish from Iceland and salmon trout from a Turkish aquaculture. Dietze stacks the boxes on a pallet, which he transports to his stand with a forklift. On the way he says that wholesale prices have risen. The beech wood he uses for smoking has also become more expensive over the past year. And the prices at the stand? His bestseller is stremella salmon, which he sells for 5.30 euros per 100 grams. He offers halibut for 3.20 euros and redfish for 2.10 euros.

