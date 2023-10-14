Home » About the fisherman and his district
Business

About the fisherman and his district

by admin
About the fisherman and his district

It doesn’t just come from the Baltic Sea, says Dietze. He buys the raw materials wholesale. As if on cue, a few minutes later a car belonging to frozen food specialist Dan Lachs pulls up to the harbor area. There are boxes of Norwegian salmon and mackerel for Dietze, as well as Canadian halibut, eel from the Netherlands, redfish from Iceland and salmon trout from a Turkish aquaculture. Dietze stacks the boxes on a pallet, which he transports to his stand with a forklift. On the way he says that wholesale prices have risen. The beech wood he uses for smoking has also become more expensive over the past year. And the prices at the stand? His bestseller is stremella salmon, which he sells for 5.30 euros per 100 grams. He offers halibut for 3.20 euros and redfish for 2.10 euros.

See also  Hao Hengle of Midea Real Estate: It is expected that the intelligent sector will contribute more than 1 billion yuan in accounting revenue in 2022 – yqqlm

You may also like

How Artificial Intelligence is Revolutionizing Job Interview Preparation

Polestar Space Milan, where you can try Swedish...

Precious Metal Prices Soar Amid Geopolitical Tensions and...

Surprising result: This is the smartest tech CEO

Banks, 51.6% jump in interest margin

Meet Su Lu: From Project Translator to Business...

Industry on the move – Is the industry...

Paulson Puerto Rico Announces $511 Million Expansion Plan...

An Italy-US foundation to attract investments in the...

China’s New Loan Growth picks up in September,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy