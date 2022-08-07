Original title: Accelerate the construction of digital infrastructure to provide innovative support for the development of the Industrial Internet

At the 2022 (4th) Global Industrial Internet Conference and the Digital Transformation Annual Conference of the Industrial Industry, Li Yizhong, President of the China Federation of Industrial Economics and former Minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (hereinafter referred to as the “Ministry of Industry and Information Technology”), said in a keynote speech. At present, my country’s industrial Internet industry is developing rapidly, but the total amount is not large enough, it is still in the growth stage, and there are still some shortcomings in the construction of core industries. He proposed that the construction of digital infrastructure should be actively and orderly and moderately advanced.

The Industrial Internet is a new type of infrastructure, application model and industrial ecology that deeply integrates the new generation of information and communication technology with the industrial economy. The manufacturing and service system provides a way to realize the digital, networked and intelligent development of the industry and even the industry. In this regard, industry insiders call it an important cornerstone of the fourth industrial revolution.

The Industrial Internet is not a simple replication of Internet technology in the industrial field, but the deep integration of the Internet, big data, artificial intelligence and the real economy. Larger-scale and more efficient optimization of configuration to promote the industry’s quality, efficiency and green development; on the other hand, accelerate the cultivation and growth of emerging industries, and give birth to platform-based design, intelligent manufacturing, networked collaboration, personalized customization, digital management, etc. Many new formats and industries. It can be seen from this that the Industrial Internet has the dual effects of both stock reform and incremental reform.

China has taken the Industrial Internet as an important path to upgrade from “manufacturing” to “intelligent manufacturing”. In recent years, the policies surrounding the industrial Internet reform have continued to be favorable. In April this year, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology issued the “2022 Work Plan of the Industrial Internet Special Working Group” (hereinafter referred to as the “Plan”). The “Plan” is clear and supports qualified industrial Internet companies. Issue securities and go public. The “Plan” also pointed out that it will support eligible enterprises to issue corporate credit bonds and asset-backed securities financing, expand the bond financing channels for manufacturing enterprises and industrial Internet enterprises, and encourage industrial Internet enterprises to raise financing through intellectual property pledge financing. This will provide a more open market environment for industrial Internet companies to use various forms of financing.

With the help of policies, my country’s industrial Internet has entered a period of rapid growth. According to data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, as of now, my country’s industrial Internet high-quality external network has covered more than 300 cities across the country, cultivated more than 150 large-scale industrial Internet platforms, connected more than 78 million industrial equipment (sets), and covered 45 industrial Internet applications. The national economy category, the national, provincial and enterprise three-level coordinated and linked technical monitoring service system has basically been established. The “new infrastructure” pattern of the Industrial Internet has initially taken shape.

However, as Li Yizhong pointed out, the total amount of my country’s industrial Internet industry is not large enough, and it is necessary to build digital infrastructure moderately ahead of time, so as to fully tap the development potential of the industrial Internet.

Accelerating the construction of digital infrastructure will help to make up for some of the shortcomings that currently restrict the development of the Industrial Internet, thus spawning more market-oriented applications in industries and scenarios, and stimulating new demand and industrialization potential. Taking 4G as an example, the construction of 4G network and the improvement of bandwidth have spawned a series of new business formats, driving the innovation and progress of video, game, retail and other industries. Once 5G and more digital infrastructure increase investment, the industrial Internet can be shortened. From the point to the surface, covering more real economic fields, accelerate the deep integration of digital technology and industry, and then integrate with the consumer Internet, so that the back-end industrial production data and the front-end consumer demand data can be connected in real time, thereby helping industrial enterprises. Quickly grasp the changes and trends of market demand, and customize and develop more abundant and diversified new products.

At the same time, moderately advancing investment in digital infrastructure can not only play a counter-cyclical role in underpinning the economy, but also enhance the growth potential of the digital economy in the future, and gain a head start in a new round of changes. my country’s digital economy currently accounts for 39.8% of GDP. Improving the construction of new infrastructure will inevitably bring more economic growth points, generate a large number of new jobs, and stimulate consumption and boost the industrial Internet at the same time. The role of the real economy.

Therefore, moderately advancing digital infrastructure construction is conducive to leading the development of related industries in the Industrial Internet, but at the same time, it should be noted that infrastructure construction planning and investment must also grasp the scientific and reasonable “degree”. Any technological innovation must have corresponding uncertainties and risks. The infrastructure construction around the Industrial Internet needs to increase the division of labor and cooperation between the government and the market, and introduce more social capital, thereby reducing the cost of innovation and trial and error.

Promoting the construction of digital infrastructure moderately ahead of time requires a suitable debt ratio. This also requires exploring more market-oriented financing channels and avoiding a single model in which relevant funds and borrowing are borne by local governments. This can effectively avoid risks and ensure new Sustainability of infrastructure investment, construction and operation.

The development of the Industrial Internet has broad prospects. Promoting the construction of digital infrastructure moderately ahead of time will allow the scale of my country’s Industrial Internet to continue to grow, and its economic and social contributions will continue to increase, providing more innovative support for the construction of a manufacturing powerhouse.

Source: Netcom Guangdong

Statement: The source of the articles reproduced in the official account has been indicated. If you find that the article involves infringement, please contact us immediately and inform the corresponding article link and pictures, we will verify, modify or delete in time.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: