According to the evaluation, electricity, heating and refueling are becoming cheaper and cheaper

Heating is becoming cheaper again. picture alliance/dpa | Uli Deck

Energy costs (heating, electricity and mobility) for consumers fell by 27 percent in April compared to late summer 2022. Heating costs, in particular, have fallen from their all-time high in September (43 percent). This is shown by an evaluation of the comparison portal Check24.

Good news for all consumers: According to an evaluation by the comparison portal Check24, the prices for heating, electricity and refueling are again below the level of late summer 2022. It shows that the energy costs for a model household in April averaged 5811 euros.

In September 2022, on the other hand, energy costs were still 7912. They have now fallen by 27 percent – also thanks to price brakes. Compared to March, they have fallen by three percent.

Heating in particular is becoming cheaper again

Heating, in particular, has become cheaper, having reached a cost high in September 2022. Heating with gas and oil has become 43 percent cheaper for a model household since September. The reason: The prices for gas and oil have also fallen on the world market. Companies are now passing the price falls on to consumers.

The falling energy prices have also led to the fact that electricity prices have recently fallen sharply. A model household would have paid 2334 euros for its annual electricity consumption in November 2022 (the record high for electricity prices), but now only 1941 euros and thus 17 percent less.

Mobility costs have also fallen. Mobility costs (petrol, diesel and electricity taken together) reached their all-time high in March 2022, shortly after the outbreak of the Ukraine war. In comparison, the prices are now 16 percent lower again.