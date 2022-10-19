© Reuters



Yingwei Financial Investing.com – Investment sentiment in the global risk market has picked up, and the latest performance data released by large companies in the U.S. stock market has remained strong, boosting investor confidence to a certain extent. Including Goldman Sachs, Lockheed Martin, Netflix and more.

It should be noted that on Tuesday, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said that it is necessary for the Fed to continue to control high inflation, and it will take a difficult period to bring the United States back to full employment levels. He also pointed out that the labor market will be unbalanced and remain tight for a period of time, and it will need to be fine-tuned repeatedly to reflect changes in wages and types of work after the new crown epidemic subsides.

In addition, Goldman Sachs chief executive David Solomon (David Solomon) also said that the US economy may fall into recession next year, but the Fed’s actions to raise interest rates to reduce inflation may not be very serious.

Market focus on Wednesday will be CPI data from the Eurozone, UK and Canada, as well as related real estate data from the US. In addition, Bank of England monetary policy member Mann will speak, and the market is waiting for more clues to gauge the country’s policy prospects as the UK cancels tax cuts.

European and American stock markets

In terms of U.S. stocks, it rose 1.12% to 30,523 points; it rose 1.14% to 3,719 points; it closed up 0.9% to 10,772 points.

In terms of data, the month-on-month increase was 0.4%, compared with an expected increase of 0.1%; the manufacturing output increased by 0.4% month-on-month, compared with an expected increase of 0.2%. The NAHB housing market index in the United States fell to 38 in October from 46 in September, the lowest since May 2020, and is expected to be 43.

In terms of individual stocks, online streaming platform Netflix (NASDAQ: ) reported that the number of customers returned to growth in the third quarter, and its business forecast was better than market estimates. After the news was exposed, the company’s stock price soared 14% in the extended trading hours after the market, and closed down 1.73% throughout the day. Specific data shows that Netflix’s third-quarter profit fell 4% year-on-year to 1.4 billion yuan, and revenue rose 6% year-on-year to 7.9 billion yuan, lower than market expectations of 7.93 billion yuan. Earnings per share were 3.1 yuan, better than market expectations. At the same time, the company’s passenger volume increased by 2.4 million in the third quarter, reversing the trend of losing 1.2 million in the first half of the year, more than double the market estimate of 1.07 million; the total passenger volume rose to 223 million.

However, Goldman Sachs Group’s (NYSE:) third-quarter net profit fell sharply, with net profit plummeting 43% to $3.07 billion, but it earned $8.25 per share, better than analysts’ estimate of $7.75, and revenue fell only 12% to about $119.80 during the period US$11.42 billion was also better than the expected US$11.42 billion, mainly due to the increase in revenue contribution from the trading department, which offset the decrease in investment banking income.

It’s also important to note that U.S. defense arms supplier Lockheed Martin (NYSE: ) reported a profit of $1.778 billion for the third quarter ended Sept. 25; adjusted earnings per share of $6.71 outperformed the market Expected $6.67; revenue rose 3.5% to $16.58 billion, below market expectations of $16.82 billion. Shares of Lockheed Martin soared as much as 9 percent on Tuesday.

In addition, the US toy giant Hasbro (NASDAQ: ) announced that for the third quarter ended September 25, its adjusted net profit was US$196 million, down 28% year-on-year; adjusted earnings per share were US$1.42 , lower than market expectations of $ 1.52; revenue fell 15% to $ 1.68 billion, in line with market expectations. However, after the news was exposed, the company’s stock price temporarily fell by up to 3.35% on Tuesday.

Finally, U.S. medical giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: )(Johnson & Johnson) posted a third-quarter profit of $4.46 billion. Adjusted earnings per share of $2.55 beat consensus estimates of $2.49. Revenue rose 1.9 percent to $23.79 billion, beating consensus estimates of $23.28 billion. After the news came to light, Johnson & Johnson’s stock fell as much as 2.12% on Tuesday.

European stocks closed up 0.34% at 399 points; closed at 12,765 points, up 0.92%; closed at 6,067 points, up 0.44%; closed at 6,936 points, up 0.24%.

In terms of data, the ZEW economic sentiment index in the euro zone in October was negative 59.7, compared with the previous value of negative 60.7; Germany’s ZEW economic sentiment index in October was negative 59.2, compared with an expected negative 66.5.

Asian stock markets

A shares: closed at 3,080 points, down 0.13%, with a turnover of 326.003 billion yuan; closed at 11,187 points, up 0.23%, with a turnover of 467.8 billion yuan; at 2,446 points, up 11 points or 0.49%.

Hong Kong stocks: closed at the high of the day at 16,914 points, up 1.82%; closed at 5,756 points, up 2.2%; closed up 4.25% at 3,336 points.

commodity market

In terms of crude oil, oil prices fell by more than 2% on Tuesday. The U.S. government may further release the strategic oil reserve, coupled with worries about economic recession or weakening demand, offsetting the positive stimulation of fuel demand due to cold weather in the northern hemisphere.

It fell 1.7% to settle at $90.03 a barrel, giving up gains made after the OPEC meeting; it fell 3.1% to settle at $82.82 a barrel.

However, then the American Petroleum Institute (API) statistics showed that crude oil inventories fell by 1.3 million barrels last week, the market had expected an increase of 1.6 million barrels. Oil futures in New York traded at $82.71 a barrel after the data was released, up from Tuesday’s close of $82.82.

In the gold market, it closed down 0.5% at $1,655.8 an ounce.

Foreign exchange market

In currency markets, it closed down 0.06% at 112.03. A pick-up in risk sentiment in global markets weighed on the dollar, though it found some support after U.S. industrial production data for September, which showed U.S. manufacturing was still growing steadily.

At the same time, it was close to the 32-year high of 149.39, and finally fell back, and finally closed up 0.12% at 149.21. However, speculative selling was limited as the market expected the Bank of Japan to intervene in the currency market.

It closed down 0.33% at 1.1321.

It closed up 0.19% at 0.9858, with economic risks still weighing on the euro.

