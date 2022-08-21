“Drive enterprises to achieve better development in a higher level of opening up, and promote domestic and international dual circulation”;

“We must speed up the implementation of the free trade zone strategy, give play to the role of free trade zones in promoting trade and investment, and better help Chinese enterprises to develop international markets”;

“We must adhere to the combination of bringing in and going global, improve the foreign investment system and policy, stimulate the potential of enterprises to invest abroad, and be brave and good at allocating resources and developing markets on a global scale”;

Openness is a distinctive sign of contemporary China. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has emphasized open development many times when inspecting enterprises. A series of important discussions encouraged enterprises to dare to swim in the vast ocean of the world market and achieve better development in a higher level of opening up.

Bearing in mind General Secretary Xi Jinping’s ardent entrustment, enterprises in various regions should comply with the general trend of economic globalization, insist on developing in openness, grow in competition, and strive to forge new advantages in participating in international cooperation and competition under the new situation, so as to inject new impetus and vitality into economic development. , to expand new space.

In the first half of this year, there were 506,000 foreign trade enterprises with import and export performance in my country, a year-on-year increase of 5.5%. Under the current external environment of rising protectionism and slowing global economic growth, Chinese enterprises move forward with determination and unswervingly develop an open economy. It has played a greater role in promoting high-quality development and made new contributions.

“We emphasize the construction of a new development pattern, not to engage in construction behind closed doors, but to continue to expand and open up.”

The morning light is faint, and the Chuanshan port area of ​​Zhoushan Port in Ningbo, Zhejiang is already a busy scene: tens of thousands of containers are neatly stacked, giant bridge cranes stand in rows, and freighters gather in the distance, waiting for pilotage to enter the port in an orderly manner.

Ports are basic and pivotal facilities and an important support for economic development. On March 29, 2020, General Secretary Xi Jinping came to the outdoor platform on the 12th floor of the administrative office building of Chuanshan Port Area, overlooking the whole port area. The general secretary emphasized: “Ningbo Zhoushan Port plays an important role in national strategies such as the joint construction of the ‘Belt and Road’, the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, and the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta. It is a ‘hard core’ force. We must adhere to first-class standards and build a good port. , good management, strive to build a world-class strong port, and make greater contributions to the development of the country.”

Over the past two years, Ningbo-Zhoushan Port has implemented in-depth integrated development, the water and water have been transferred into the Yangtze River Economic Belt, and the sea-rail combined transportation has connected the Eurasian Continental Bridge, showing new achievements in accelerating the construction of a new development pattern. “Every second, a container enters and leaves the port. We have withstood the test of the epidemic and demonstrated our responsibility as a ‘hard core’ force,” said Mao Jianhong, chairman of Zhejiang Seaport Group and Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group.

In 2021, the annual cargo throughput of Ningbo-Zhoushan Port will exceed 1.2 billion tons; the annual container throughput will exceed 30 million TEUs, firmly ranking among the top ports in the world; more than 40 new routes will be added, and 292 international routes will connect more than 600 ports around the world.

Go north of the Xiangjiang River, head to Orange Island. Shanhe Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd., located in Changsha Economic and Technological Development Zone, Hunan Province, is a leading enterprise in the field of equipment manufacturing, and its products are exported to many countries and regions.

On September 17, 2020, General Secretary Xi Jinping came to the production workshop of Sunward Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. to investigate and investigate. The general secretary emphasized: “Independent innovation is the life of an enterprise, and it is the foundation for an enterprise to climb the slopes and grow stronger. The key core technologies must be firmly in their own hands. It is necessary to unswervingly make the manufacturing industry and the real economy stronger and better. Make it bigger. We emphasize the construction of a new development pattern, not to engage in construction behind closed doors, but to continue to expand and open up.”

“The general secretary’s entrustment by Yin Yin encouraged us and pointed out the direction for the company’s development.” He Qinghua, chairman and chief expert of Sunward Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd., introduced that Sunward Intelligent adheres to innovation-driven development, and increases the strength and key of new product research and development. The core technology is tackled, the company actively integrates into the international market, participates in international competition, and the export maintains a high growth rate.

On the morning of May 17 this year, the first China-Europe train (Changsha), carrying nearly 500 Sunhe intelligent excavators, skid steers and other products, sailed to Europe for the first time. In the first quarter of this year, Shanhe Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.’s export revenue increased by more than 90% year-on-year.

At the beginning of June this year, the company’s large-tonnage tailless series of excavators were successfully rolled off the production line. This is the technical achievement of the R&D team in the past two years. It is mainly aimed at foreign markets and is used for operations in narrow spaces such as municipal construction.

“The larger the tonnage of the excavator, the more difficult it is to achieve no tail.” Fan Zhengrong, deputy general manager of the excavator division of Sunward Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. told reporters that “no tail” means that the body of the excavator should be reduced as much as possible. Layout the fuselage and components in a limited space to achieve stable control, “With this high-tech excavator successfully coming off the assembly line, we have more confidence in exporting!”

Han Mountain is green, and Han River is rushing. The land of Chaozhou in Guangdong is lush and full of life.

On October 12, 2020, General Secretary Xi Jinping came to Chaozhou Sanhuan (Group) Co., Ltd. for investigation. In the company’s exhibition hall, the general secretary inspected the display of featured products and inquired about product applications, technical advantages, market sales, etc. in detail. The general secretary also walked into the laboratory and production workshop to learn about the company’s adherence to independent innovation, promotion of the transformation and upgrading of traditional manufacturing, and development of domestic and international markets.

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized: “Independent innovation is the only way to enhance the core competitiveness of enterprises and achieve high-quality development of enterprises. I hope you will focus on domestic short-board products, redouble your efforts in independent research and development, master more core technologies and cutting-edge technologies, and enhance corporate competition. and development capabilities.”

“We have always kept the general secretary’s entrustment in our hearts.” said Zhang Wanzhen, founder of Chaozhou Sanhuan (Group) Co., Ltd. For more than a year, the company has insisted on independent research and development, increased technological innovation, and continuously promoted industrial upgrading, striving to achieve The core technology is independent and controllable, “the international competitiveness of the enterprise has improved, and the ability to develop the international market will be stronger.”

Walking into the production workshop, Zhang Wanzhen pointed to the independent innovative product of Chaozhou Sanhuan (Group) Co., Ltd. – the chip multilayer ceramic capacitor and told the reporter: “After more than 400 engineers have worked tirelessly for more than a year, the overall The technical level has been greatly improved, mass production has been achieved, and it has been recognized by many customers at home and abroad. At present, the market share of many of the company’s leading products has occupied the forefront of similar enterprises in the world.”

In 2021, Chaozhou Sanhuan (Group) Co., Ltd. achieved exports of 1.23 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 55.97%, accounting for 19.81% of total operating income.

“Continuously improve port operation and management capabilities and comprehensive service capabilities, and play a greater role in my country’s comprehensive expansion of opening up and the joint construction of the ‘Belt and Road'”

In the sound of the whistle, the China-Europe freight train, which came from thousands of miles away from Europe, slowly entered the platform, and the unloaded cargo boxes were directly transported to the waiting cargo ships in the nearby ports, and then transported down the Yangtze River to the eastern provinces. On the storage yard not far away, vehicles from many western provinces bring in ore, auto parts and other commodities, where they are assembled and loaded, and the new western land-sea passage goes directly to Southeast Asia. This is the daily operation scene of Orchard Port in Chongqing Liangjiang New Area. This former riverside bulk cargo terminal has now become the largest inland river hub port in China, with seamless transfer of “water, rail, public and air” four-modal intermodal transport.

On January 4, 2016, General Secretary Xi Jinping visited Orchard Port and asked Chongqing to improve various open platforms, build inland international logistics hubs and port heights, and build inland open heights.

“We keep in mind the general secretary’s entrustment, unswervingly follow the road of open development, promote the construction of international logistics hubs with high standards, and strive for new advantages in international competition and cooperation.” said Liu Jun, chairman of Chongqing Orchard Port International Logistics Hub Construction and Development Co., Ltd. ” Today’s Orchard Port is already at the forefront of the opening of the hinterland. The four-way logistics channel from east to west and northwest is here to achieve connectivity.”

In 2021, the cargo throughput of Orchard Port will exceed 20.87 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 40.6%; of which container throughput is 526,500 TEUs, a year-on-year increase of over 56%.

The construction of an international logistics hub has a heavy weight in the mind of General Secretary Xi Jinping.

In November 2018, General Secretary Xi Jinping inspected Shanghai. The General Secretary pointed out that an economic power must be a maritime power and a shipping power. The completion and operation of Yangshan Port has created better conditions for Shanghai to accelerate the construction of an international shipping center and a pilot free trade zone and expand its opening to the outside world. We must have the ambition and courage to be world-class, do our best, and strive to create more world firsts. The general secretary hopes that Shanghai will “build, manage and develop Yangshan Port well, strengthen the construction of soft environment, continuously improve port operation and management capabilities and comprehensive service capabilities, and play a greater role in my country’s comprehensive opening up and the joint construction of the ‘Belt and Road’. “.

Over the past four years, Yangshan Port has continuously deepened its reform and opening up, and has the courage to develop and innovate, helping Shanghai Port’s container throughput to exceed 47 million TEUs, ranking first in the world for 12 consecutive years.

This year, in the face of the impact of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, Shanghai Port has made every effort to make the port turn around and the goods move. It has developed the “electronic epidemic prevention pass” for the driver of the online collection card at the first time, so as to improve the efficiency of the collection card operation in the port area; it has made every effort to improve the water transfer. proportion, to relieve the pressure of road transportation being blocked.

Since June, the import and export of Yangshan Port has steadily recovered. In the Yangshan Special Comprehensive Bonded Zone, the resumption rate of key enterprises in the zone has reached 100%.

Building a major international logistics channel, railway ports have great potential.

On May 10, 2014, General Secretary Xi Jinping inspected the Zhengzhou International Land Port in Henan Province, hoping that they would build a logistics channel hub connecting domestic and overseas, radiating east, China and west, and make more contributions to the construction of the Silk Road Economic Belt.

“The arrival of the general secretary makes us very excited.” Guo Xinnian, deputy general manager of Zhengzhou International Dry Port Development and Construction Co., Ltd. said, “We will continue to integrate and coordinate resources related to the province’s dry ports and inland shipping, and promote the integration of international dry ports. , to help the expansion and quality development of China-Europe freight trains.”

At the Zhengzhou International Land Port Railway Container Center Station, containers are lined up neatly, and the China-Europe train is ready to go. Since 2014, Henan has operated nearly 6,000 China-Europe trains (Zhongyu), accounting for nearly 12% of the total nationwide. The business scope covers more than 130 cities around the world, forming 16 direct overseas stations and 7 outbound trains. The international logistics network at the ports of entry, and the comprehensive operational capability remains at the forefront of the country.

“Make good use of the historic opportunity of my country’s transportation development and the promotion of the ‘Belt and Road’ construction, and create a bigger world in technological innovation and brand building”

In the automobile assembly workshop of Shaanxi Automobile Holding Group Co., Ltd., unmanned automatic guided transport vehicles pass through in an orderly manner. Tens of thousands of components are assembled here to form a complete vehicle. Every 6 minutes, a brand new heavy truck is driven from the production line. , take the China-Europe train “Chang’an” to cross the Eurasian continent, or take the ocean-going ship to transport to Africa and South America.

On April 22, 2020, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out when he inspected Shaanxi Automobile Holding Group Co., Ltd.: “We must seize the major opportunities such as the development of the western region and the joint construction of the ‘Belt and Road’, and we must be good at solving the current crisis and challenges. Seize and create opportunities, constantly develop new models, new formats, new technologies, and new products, create new and greater performance, and reach a new level.”

“The general secretary’s exhortation motivates us to continue to expand the international market.” Yuan Hongming, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of Shaanxi Automobile Holding Group Co., Ltd., said that Shaanxi Automobile, which has a history of exporting for nearly 30 years, has actively expanded into emerging markets in recent years. Many Shaanxi heavy-duty trucks are located in countries and regions along the “Belt and Road”.

“We must continue to adapt to market changes and improve the quality and level of exports.” Yuan Hongming introduced that Shaanxi Automobile, relying on the big data platform, has deeply explored customer needs, realized the directional development of “one country, one car” series products, and carried out personalized order production. . At present, Shaanxi Automobile has built local chemical plants in many countries, realizing the transformation and development from general trade to technology transfer and localized production. In the first five months of this year, Shaanxi Automobile completed export orders for 13,000 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 49%.

High-speed rail is a bright business card of my country’s equipment manufacturing, and has become a “sought-after commodity” in my country’s foreign economic and technological cooperation.

On July 17, 2015, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out when he inspected China CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicle Co., Ltd.: “We should take equipment manufacturing as an important industry, increase investment and R&D efforts, strive to seize the commanding heights of the world, and control the right to speak in technology. , so that my country will become a major and powerful country in modern equipment manufacturing.”

Bearing in mind General Secretary Xi Jinping’s entrustment, CRRC Changke will increase technological innovation, establish a series of technological innovation platforms, and establish 7 sub-R&D centers around the world to effectively allocate global technical resources and realize localized procurement, production, and after-sales in overseas markets. Serve.

On June 10, 2021, the first train of CRRC Changke’s Tel Aviv Red Line Light Rail Project in Israel successfully tested, marking that CRRC Changke successfully realized the localized assembly of the project. At present, the company’s products have been exported to more than 20 countries and regions, and the cumulative export volume has exceeded 9,000.

General Secretary Xi Jinping often encourages enterprises to explore and innovate, enter the international market, and win a broader space for development.

On June 22, 2017, General Secretary Xi Jinping came to Taiyuan Heavy Industry Rail Transit Equipment Co., Ltd. for inspection. The general secretary hopes that the company “make good use of the historic opportunity of my country’s transportation development and the promotion of the ‘Belt and Road’ construction, and create a bigger world in technological innovation and brand building”.

Taiyuan Heavy Industry Rail Transit Equipment Co., Ltd. adheres to innovation-driven development, accelerates breakthroughs in key core technologies, continuously promotes product updates and upgrades, and vigorously develops markets in countries and regions along the “Belt and Road”. Now the railway networks of Iran, South Africa and Morocco are running with the wheels produced here, and the company has achieved mass supply to Brazil, Chile and Colombia for the first time.

“This is a 400 kilometers per hour variable gauge wheel, which will be installed on the EMU of transnational intermodal transportation.” In the production workshop of Taiyuan Heavy Industry Rail Transportation Equipment Co., Ltd., Wang Pei, director of the forging and rolling department of the second wheel factory, introduced that the wheel can achieve The speed of 400 kilometers per hour is not simple. It takes hundreds of tests to continuously improve the stability of the product under extreme conditions. Since the beginning of this year, the export volume of Taiyuan Heavy Industry Rail Transit Equipment Co., Ltd. has increased by 238% year-on-year, reaching the highest level in history.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out profoundly: “Expanding domestic demand and expanding opening-up are not contradictory. The smoother the domestic circulation is, the more a gravitational field can be formed on the global resource elements, and the more conducive to the construction of a system with domestic circulation as the main body and domestic and international dual circulation promoting each other. The new development pattern is more conducive to the formation of new advantages in participating in international competition and cooperation.”

Focus on innovation and development, and have the courage to forge ahead. Following the direction of General Secretary Xi Jinping, the vast number of enterprises will work hard and overcome difficulties. They will surely cultivate new advantages, expand new space, and continuously forge the development capabilities of using both international and domestic markets and resources. Under the international situation, we will win more initiative and move towards a better tomorrow.

