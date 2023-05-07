ADAC continues to grow – key emergency service for premium members now nationwide…

ADAC

Munich (ots)

The ADAC eV is still on the road to success. At the end of 2022, over 21.4 million people were members of the largest mobility club in Europe, over 190,000 more than a year earlier. The association wants to build on this positive development, make members more attractive offers and thus increase the relevance of ADAC membership. This course met with broad approval at the ADAC Annual General Meeting, which was held in Bonn today.

Although mobility remains the main field of activity of the ADAC, the association is also offering more and more services in the areas of health and home: Specifically, this year the ADAC can provide its premium members with its key emergency service free of charge throughout Germany. This makes the ADAC the only nationwide provider of this service.

In the area of ​​mobility, the ADAC sees its role in helping members to achieve sustainable mobility and at the same time helping to ensure that it remains possible and affordable for everyone. Here, too, there are numerous offers from the association, for example on electromobility or bicycle breakdown assistance.

In his speech to the Annual General Meeting, ADAC President Christian Reinicke criticized the transport policy debates, which are often strongly ideological, in clear terms: “Solutions must now be at stake – not negative emotionalisation and political blockades,” said the ADAC President. With its information, the ADAC wants to contribute to making the discussion more objective and give people security and orientation, says Reinicke.

The motto of the ADAC Annual General Meeting was “Shape the future. Now.” The club thus expresses its claim to actively address social developments and global challenges, to participate in shaping the future and to support the members in upcoming changes.

The ADAC Annual General Meeting in Bonn also elected three new members of the Executive Committee as scheduled: Dr. Hilmar Siebert, board member of ADAC Hessen-Thüringen eV, was appointed ADAC Vice President by the delegates. ADAC Transport President Gerhard Hillebrand and ADAC Finance President Jens Kuhfuss were confirmed in their offices.

In accordance with the statutes, the ADAC general meeting also decided on the approval of the annual financial statements and the business plan for the current year. In 2022, the club was able to achieve an annual result of 88.2 million euros. Against the background of high energy costs and inflation, measures to increase efficiency and cost discipline have paid off particularly well. The ADAC was able to expand offers and make important future investments.

You can find more information at adac.de

Figures and data for the ADAC financial year 2022 can be found here

Original content from: ADAC, transmitted by news aktuell