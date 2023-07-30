Home » Adidas is selling Kanye West sneakers again
Business

Adidas is selling Kanye West sneakers again

by admin
Adidas is selling Kanye West sneakers again

After scandal: Adidas makes half a billion from banned Kanye West sneakers – what’s behind it

The Yeezy sneaker line was discontinued after the rapper made anti-Semitic comments. The scandal does not seem to bother the fans. On the contrary: The sneakers are more popular than ever.

Coveted goods: The fans are vying for the leftovers of the Yeezy sneakers.

Image: Seth Little/AP

The drama about what is perhaps the most controversial shoe in the world is entering the next round. The Yeezy sneakers, designed by rapper Kanye West, were among the absolute bestsellers at the sports goods manufacturer Adidas. The first model appeared in 2016 with the aesthetics that took some getting used to at a purchase price of 250 francs – but due to the limited edition, the resale value on the Internet soon reached around 1600 francs. A real Yeezy fever broke out among fans. And Adidas was soon able to generate billions in sales with the sneaker series.

See also  Goal in overhead kick without leg: Puskas wins (Richarlison ko)

You may also like

The Farewell of the Vocho: A Surprising Story...

The INPS detaches the citizen’s income via text...

The market grows to 1211 billion

Business goes online – Affaritaliani.it

St.Gallen start-up offers protection against cyber attacks and...

Air France-KLM: doubling of profits in the second...

Key interest rates as high as they were...

Seventh Increase in Domestic Refined Oil Prices in...

Ai Acts, European governments want to water down...

If the father doesn’t resign: what causes family...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy