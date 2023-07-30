Adidas is selling Kanye West sneakers again

After scandal: Adidas makes half a billion from banned Kanye West sneakers – what’s behind it

The Yeezy sneaker line was discontinued after the rapper made anti-Semitic comments. The scandal does not seem to bother the fans. On the contrary: The sneakers are more popular than ever.

Coveted goods: The fans are vying for the leftovers of the Yeezy sneakers.

Image: Seth Little/AP

The drama about what is perhaps the most controversial shoe in the world is entering the next round. The Yeezy sneakers, designed by rapper Kanye West, were among the absolute bestsellers at the sports goods manufacturer Adidas. The first model appeared in 2016 with the aesthetics that took some getting used to at a purchase price of 250 francs – but due to the limited edition, the resale value on the Internet soon reached around 1600 francs. A real Yeezy fever broke out among fans. And Adidas was soon able to generate billions in sales with the sneaker series.

