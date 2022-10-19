Listen to the audio version of the article

A new order with a total value of more than 73 million dollars: the largest ever obtained, both for the Factory and for the Group. Somec Spa, a company listed on the Euronext Milan market of the Italian Stock Exchange and specialized in the engineering and construction of complex turnkey projects in civil and naval engineering, has been awarded a new contract for the construction of buildings through its US subsidiary Fabbrica LLC for commercial use, which will house laboratories and offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts (USA).

The project, curated by the Pickard Chilton studio, will be built in Binney Street and consists of two buildings of 19 floors each. Specifically, Fabbrica LLC will take care of the design and engineering of 42 thousand square meters of curtain walls. The start of the work is

expected in the first quarter of 2023; one building will be completed in 2024 and the second

in 2026.

Fabbrica LLC has been controlled by Somec since 2018, which recently increased its own

holding in the company up to 70.9% of the capital; a reality that is expanding its presence in the US market thanks to the orders and collaborations registered in recent months, and contributes in an increasingly significant way to the development of the division dedicated to engineered systems of naval architecture and civil facades.

The total order backlog of the Group as at 30 June 2022 was equal to 923 million euros. From January 2022 to date the orders acquired amounted to approximately 217 million euros.

«This new order confirms the validity of our investment in the United States and the company’s ability to compete and obtain increasingly prestigious contracts. The structure and skills of our team allow us to be able to aim to increase our presence in the US real estate market, which is at the center of significant investments to improve the energy and sustainability performance of all large buildings – underlines Oscar Marchetto, president of Somec – I am increasingly convinced that the Somec group is in the best conditions to seize the enormous growth opportunities that this business ensures and will continue to ensure in the near future ».

Somec is based in San Vendemiano (TV) and has companies in the United States, Slovakia, China and Canada; employs about 800 people and recorded a turnover of 258.5 million euros in 2021. Last February the new company Mestieri Srl was established to expand the parent company’s business and strengthen its design and creation division of high-end interiors. .

Mestieri, 100% controlled by Somec Spa, was born with the intention of carrying out turnkey projects related to prestigious interiors, enhancing the skills and know-how of several highly specialized artisan realities in the processing of various materials, from metals to marbles. , passing through precious woods, leathers and fabrics. This was followed by the acquisition of 65% of the share capital of Budri (one of the world leaders in marble processing), through Mestieri, and the exercise of the call option on 20% of Total Solution Interiors (TSI), of which the Group now it controls 80%. Both operations are part of the strengthening of the division of customized interiors.