Home Business Adobe cuts 100 jobs mainly in sales
Business

Adobe cuts 100 jobs mainly in sales

by admin
Adobe cuts 100 jobs mainly in sales

Adobe joins the list of big techs who are implementing a maxi layoff plan, cutting about 100 jobs, concentrated in sales. Adobe’s layoffs are far fewer than the thousands announced by other technology companies, including Amazon, HP, Cisco Systems and Meta Platforms Inc. The company, headquartered in San Jose, Calif., employed more than 28,700 people at the end of the third fiscal quarter on September 2. Adobe has “moved some employees to positions that support critical initiatives” and eliminated “a small number” of other jobs, Adobe said in a statement. “Adobe is not making any layoffs across the company and is still hiring for critical roles,” the company said.

See also  Northbound funds accelerated their departure in the afternoon and sold a net total of 3.757 billion yuan throughout the day

You may also like

Gold trading reminder: U.S. bond yields continue to...

Euro: GDP in the third quarter at +0.3%...

The operating rate continues to rise, and soybean...

ECB: perceived inflation rises to 9.9% in October

Changes in Hong Kong stocks | Air China...

Methanol valuation will usher in repair | Methanol_Sina...

Cariplo: Fosti renews its trust in Intesa Sanpaolo...

Microsoft and Nintendo reached a 10-year agreement to...

ESG Hypocrisy: Investor Bluebell Demands Head of BlackRock...

OpenAI’s strongest dialogue model ChatGPT: users have exceeded...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy