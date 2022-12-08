Adobe joins the list of big techs who are implementing a maxi layoff plan, cutting about 100 jobs, concentrated in sales. Adobe’s layoffs are far fewer than the thousands announced by other technology companies, including Amazon, HP, Cisco Systems and Meta Platforms Inc. The company, headquartered in San Jose, Calif., employed more than 28,700 people at the end of the third fiscal quarter on September 2. Adobe has “moved some employees to positions that support critical initiatives” and eliminated “a small number” of other jobs, Adobe said in a statement. “Adobe is not making any layoffs across the company and is still hiring for critical roles,” the company said.