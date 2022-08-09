Another award! On August 5th, at the 2022 Hubei Heating Industry Channel Business Summit, Aifanda won the title of “2022 Hubei Heating Industry Recommended Brand” for its electric heating towel rack products. This is undoubtedly another demonstration and proof of the strength of Affenda’s brand.









In recent years, southern residents who pursue a comfortable life have an increasing demand for heating, among which the central Hubei heating market occupies a pivotal position in the entire southern market. In the development of the Hubei market, Afenda electric towel racks focus on hardcover matching and offline retail, and continue to make efforts to accumulate reputation.

Relying on excellent product R&D and manufacturing strength, stable product delivery ability and high-quality service ability, Afenda electric towel racks “stay in” Wuhan Poly Times, Wanda Yuhu Family, Yuhu No. 1, Vanke Poly Alliance Investment Ideal Starlight and other hardcovers The real estate rejuvenates the home life that is attacked by “cold and wet magic”, adding a warmth and texture.

As the editor-in-chief of the standard “Electric Towel Rack”, Afenda has been committed to promoting the healthy and orderly development of the industry. Not only has the industry’s first intelligent unmanned production workshop, but also China‘s leading intelligent manufacturing technology industrialization base for electric towel racks, constantly improving quality with innovative technology and polishing the brand with quality.

The “Recommended Brand” and “Excellent Channel Providers” awards ceremony held at the 2022 Hubei Heating Industry Channel Business Summit aims to commend outstanding enterprises, establish regional benchmarks, and help the high-quality development of the heating industry in Hubei Province. Afenda won the honor of “recommended brand”, which not only reflects the industry’s recognition of Afenda’s brand, but also gives Afenda the responsibility of setting a benchmark for the industry. In the future, Afenda will continue to improve the quality of products, technologies and services, and inject new thinking and new kinetic energy into the development of the industry.



