Due to the outbreak of the epidemic, all staff in three cities including Lhasa in Tibet underwent nucleic acid testing; Shigatse City was silently managed for three days, which was like a closed city. Attractions such as the Potala Palace are temporarily closed. At the same time, many places in Xinjiang have been adjusted to medium and high-risk areas, and people have expressed concern.

Based on the reports of the Chinese media on August 8 and 9, the Lhasa City Epidemic Prevention and Control Working Group in Tibet reported that the results of the whole-genome sequencing of the cases and the virus since August 7 showed that the outbreak was caused by the CCP virus Omic. Rong BA.2.76 strain, this round of epidemic belongs to family gathering.

At present, Lhasa and Shigatse are conducting the first round of nucleic acid testing for all employees, and the second round of nucleic acid testing will be conducted on the 10th. Pulan County, Gar County, and Zanda County in the Ali area have started the third round of nucleic acid testing for all employees, and other counties are also conducting nucleic acid testing.

Shigatse City announced on the 8th that the whole area will be managed in silence for 3 days, people are not allowed to enter and exit, religious activities are suspended, bars, KTV, Tibetan restaurants, libraries and other public cultural and sports activities are suspended; kindergartens, kindergartens, nursing homes, welfare institutions, etc. Implement closed management, and various off-campus training institutions suspend offline training.

Attractions such as the Potala Palace, Norbulingka, and Tibet Museum will be temporarily closed from the 9th.

A resident near the Potala Palace told The Epoch Times on the afternoon of the 9th that the Potala Palace has been closed and closed, and all the attractions above are closed; “

The resident said that they are all doing nucleic acid tests, and they are required to do so. People are asked not to go out, and they need to scan codes and nucleic acid test certificates to enter the mall.

“The inspection here is very strict now. There are several kilometers of vehicles lined up at the Linzhi checkpoint.” He said, “It is difficult to go anywhere, and a nucleic acid report of two inspections in three days is required.”

The resident revealed: “I heard that the air ticket from Lhasa to Chengdu now costs 8,000 yuan.”

The Epoch Times reporter called Lhasa Airport, but no one answered.

Residents in the Ngari area of ​​Tibet said that if the local situation was more serious in the past few days, there would be tourists stranded. This outbreak was detected from Ali Everest, and it was first detected from the personnel who went to Mount Everest.

Tibet has built three square cabins in Lhasa, Shigatse and Qamdo.

On the evening of the 8th, Lhasa City reported that 18 new confirmed cases were found on the 7th, of which the youngest was only 2 and a half years old. Most of these cases were from Shigatse, or they took the train from Shigatse to Lhasa on the 4th and 5th.

On the 8th, self-built houses in the west of the one-way road of the ground satellite station in Lubei Community, Karma Gongsang Street, Chengguan District, Lhasa, Tibet were upgraded to high-risk areas, and 15 places including the Audit Office of the Autonomous Region and Fukang Hospital (the hospital area) were upgraded to medium-risk areas. Area. Seven places, including Seralong Temple and Chuguo Temple, in Pulan County, Ali area, are classified as medium-risk areas.

Residents in many places in Xinjiang have been upgraded to medium and high risk areas, worrying about tourists being forced to stay

Since the outbreak in Xinjiang on July 30, the epidemic has continued to heat up, and it is concentrated in Ili Prefecture. On August 7, 8 new medium and high-risk areas were added in Urumqi, affecting Tianshan District, Sayibak District, and Daban District.

As of 6 p.m. on August 6, there were 35 medium- and high-risk areas in Xinjiang, mainly in Yining City and Yining County.

Residents in nearby high-risk areas told The Epoch Times reporter on the afternoon of the 9th, “Everything is closed, Ili City is closed, and now you can’t come in.” Tourists who can go back will go back, and those who cannot go back are in the hotel. “Now the people on duty in the company are still there, and all the rest have gone home and quarantined.”

He said that now he is doing nucleic acid testing, which is “very nervous.”

A female resident of Yili Street in Yining City said that all the people in Yili Prefecture are at home (quarantined), which seems to be quite serious. “Looking at the daily (infection) number has been increasing.”

A female tourist stranded in Nalati, Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture, said that they have been locked in a local homestay and cannot go out. The owner of the homestay buys supplies. “It means that all stores will be closed from tomorrow.”

