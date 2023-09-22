Africa: a three-day webinar to discover business opportunities on the continent

Strategies to get your sustainable business off the ground in Africa. This will be the common thread that will animate the three days of the VadoinAfrica Summit. A free digital event (subject to registration) scheduled from 25 to 27 September, from 6 to 8 pm, VadoinAfrica Summit is a meeting designed to share experiences and opportunities in different sectors, from agri-food to construction, through services and industries creativity, renewable energy and design.

Entrepreneurs, professionals and opinion leaders working in the various regions of the African continent will alternate on the virtual stage. Directed by Martino Ghielmi, founder of VadoinAfrica.com, an Italian-language community that currently brings together over 30 thousand professionals interested in working between Italy and African countries. “A project created to fill a void and facilitate win-win collaborations, making our country rediscover its proximity to one of the regions with the highest economic growth on the planet,” says Ghielmi himself.

Among the speakers will be Tomaso Papetti of Ebury, a fintech active in the management of international collections and payments with over 130 currencies; Paul Elom Kpelly, Italian-Togolese entrepreneur protagonist of a twinning in the coffee supply chain with the Apulian Morola; the trainer Enzo Graziano, sales guru in East Africa; Mimmo Falcone, aka MoBlack, among the pioneers of Afro House on a global level.

For more information, click here. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

