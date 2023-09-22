Ash, review of his album Race The Night (2023)

Ash is one of those bands that happily survived the nineties (you decide whether or not they were part of Britpop) that, in what is an admirable anomaly, has never interrupted its activity, also keeping its former line-up intact. original (although Charlotte Hatherley joined as second guitarist for a season). To this day, the group formed by Tim Wheeler, Mark Hamilton and Rick McMurray still commits to intense songs without tricks or cardboard and that, for better or worse, could have been part of that “Nu-Clear Sounds” (Dreamworks, 98) published a quarter of a century ago.

The Northern Irish group continues, therefore, to influence that formula of energetic indie-pop-rock, which takes care of the underlying melodies in the songs themselves and, frequently, presents something wild based on the generous prominence of electrified guitars. Arguments that, depending on the moment, can veer towards a more accessible aspect or pursue a more punk profile, of the type exhibited by the group in their debut. “Trailer” (Reprise, 95). Be that as it may, “Race The Night” leaves some valuable samples of the combo’s personality, from the gem that opens the reference and serves to give the title to the accelerated power-pop of the minute and a half of “Peanut Brain”, passing through a “Reward In Mind” that they could have signed Weezer, the beautiful halftime “Oslo” (with the collaboration of the singer Démira) or the powerful “Like A God”.

“Race The Night” It is certainly not Ash’s best album; perhaps it is not even the best that the Northern Irish have tied in recent years, an honor that could be disputed “Cable flame!” (Ear Music, 15) e “Islands” (Infectious, 18). It is a somewhat repetitive work that, in any case, strengthens its position and leaves a handful of good songs. Or, in other words, we are talking about an LP that will not be specifically remembered within the curriculum of Ash , but which, of course, is not bitter or uncomfortable either, with the additional joy of knowing that they are still there and keep that recognizable impetus of theirs latent. Well thought out, it is not little.