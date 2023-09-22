6th National Meeting of Sport Company Accountants – Trapani 21 September 23

The Sport Reform (practical aspects, obligations and critical issues) is the title of the 6th National Meeting organized by AICAS (Sports Company Accountants) which will be held in Trapani on September 21st.

At the headquarters of the Pagoto Comprehensive Institute in Erice, with work starting at 3.30 pm, as part of the “European Sports Week”, accountants, lawyers and sports clubs will analyze the new legislation of the Sport Reform, which has come into force last July 1, 2023.

Antonio Sanges and Angelo Irienti, coordinators of the Aicas project, highlight the importance of the event in Sicily, aimed at confirming the figure of the accountant as a professional specialized in tax and corporate consultancy for sports companies.

Institutional greetings will be given by: Daniele Toscano (Mayor of Erice), Elena Avellone (Coni Provincial Delegate), Giuseppe Viviano (President of Trapani Accountants Foundation), Gildo La Barbera (ODCEC President Trapani), Ignazio Urso (ODCEC President Marsala), Giorgio Costa (President of the Italian Panathlon District)

Speakers of the 6th Aicas Meeting: Antonio Sanges (Aicas Project Coordinator), Antonio Opromolla (Aicas Accountant), Francesco Ventura (Aicas Accountant), Angelo Irienti (Aicas Sicily Delegate Accountant), Alberto Rigotto (Accountant – Udinese Calcio Finance Area), Nadir Plasenzotti (Sport Lawyer Udine).

During the event the following topics related to the Sport Reform will be covered: Introduction to the Reform, adaptation of statutes, sports work, sports membership, national register of sports activities, tax regimes and budget obligation, sports facilities reform.

The 6th National Meeting of Sport Company Accountants is sponsored by: Odcec Trapani, Trapani Accountants Foundation, Panathlon International Trapani, City of Erice Department of Sport, Sport and Health, Coni Region of Sicily, Odp Servizi, Fiscal Focus, Sport Business Management, SportEconomy.