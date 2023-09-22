The Comfacauca Symphony Orchestra thrilled with its Seasonal Concert: ‘Musical Fable’ – news

Girls, boys and young people showed their musical aptitude with a highly demanding program.

The emblematic Guillermo Valencia Municipal Theater was the scene of an excellent musical evening, in which the Comfacauca Symphony Orchestra shone and thrilled the public with its Seasonal Concert “Fábula Musical.”

More than 650 people attended this presentation, including parents, teachers, the general affiliated community and directors of the Fund.

The Comfacauca Symphony Orchestra is an inspiring project made up of children from the Complementary School Day Program (JEC) and students from the Comfacauca Popayán Technical School. These young musicians, under the direction of outstanding professionals, demonstrated great skill and passion for music in each note played.

The “Fábula Musical” Concert offered a unique experience to the public that transported them through a musical narrative full of magic and color with a highly demanding repertoire, made up of works such as: Huaynito del sapo, La piragua, Guillermo Tell Overture Arrangement, Symphony 5 Beethoven in mambo, Year is earth, The piano, Latin America – Calle 13 and Colombia Tierra Querida

On this occasion, 90 boys, girls and young people from different public educational institutions belonging to the project participated. This representation was part of the socialization events of the JEC Comfacauca program to the community.

Comfacauca is proud to support and promote the artistic talent of the community, and the Symphony Orchestra is an exceptional example of how music can enrich lives and unite people through art, its directors said.

www.comfacauca.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

