The African Center for Infectious Disease Control (Africa CDC), the Pasteur Institute of Dakar (IPD) and the South African Research and Medical Council (SAMRC) have launched the first workshop on biomanufacturing workforce development in Africa, in involving over 30 partner organizations, to understand the biomanufacturing education landscape, gaps and opportunities to build a talented and skilled workforce on the continent to build greater resilience of vaccine supply for Africa.

Africa CDC has set an ambitious goal of producing 60% of the vaccine doses needed on the continent by 2040. However, Africa currently produces only about 0.1% of the global vaccine supply: to achieve this ambition that wants to create greater medical resilience thanks to the supply of vaccines from Africa and for Africa, significant investments must be made to develop a skilled workforce to be employed in the research, development and production industry. Recent estimates by the Africa CDC reveal that between 6,000 and 7,000 skilled jobs will need to be created in Africa by 2030 in the vaccine manufacturing industry alone.

Against this backdrop, Africa CDC, IPD and SAMRC are joining forces to fully understand Africa’s capacity building needs and ambitions, to gain a comprehensive picture of available training initiatives at the local, regional and global levels, and to identify gaps and opportunity.

“Today, more than 60% of the African population is under the age of 25 and young Africans are predicted to make up 42% of global youth by 2030,” said Amadou Alpha Sall, CEO of the Pasteur Institute in an official press release. Dakar: “These young men and women are very valuable assets for the continent and we have a great opportunity to develop this human capital today to build a successful new industry.” [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

