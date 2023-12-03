Home » Africa: Paolo Dieci Award to Questaèroma and Racismo Brutta Storia, “let’s eradicate the virus of racism”
Business

Africa: Paolo Dieci Award to Questaèroma and Racismo Brutta Storia, “let’s eradicate the virus of racism”

by admin

Questaèroma and Razzismo ugly history were awarded the 2023 Paolo Dieci Award. During an event held at the Farnesina, Kwanza Musi Dos Santos co-founder of Questaèroma received the award (a check for 5000 euros) which will be used to carry forward “ Racism is an ugly beast, let’s change it together”, a project to raise awareness on a topic, that of racism, which is often underestimated or is faced without the necessary skills.

“With our project in schools – Musi Dos Santos tells Africa Kwanza magazine – we have had very interesting feedback but also perceived critical issues in the way racism is addressed in the classroom, especially by teachers. There is a great lack of deep and documented knowledge of the topic, and therefore it is often a bit trivialized as if it were just a question of insults, when in reality racism is a virus: each of us has probably breathed it, introjected it and therefore it is a question, all together – concludes Dos Santos – of trying to free ourselves from it and this can only be done through constant daily knowledge and practice. And this is what we try to convey to students when we go to schools.”

The Paolo Dieci Award, promoted by Link 2007, Cisp and Le Réseau, fits into the context of law 125/2014 which reformed cooperation and which recognizes an active role for the diaspora in the cooperation system itself. “It serves precisely to raise awareness of what diasporas, associations with migratory backgrounds as well as new generations do here and in their countries of origin” underlined Mehret Tewolde, vice president of the Le Réseau Association. “We are realizing that the Award is precisely a path that brings out and brings us together, leading all of us to have a greater awareness of the richness of the fabric of diasporic associations, making sure to incorporate it within the cooperation to make law 125 is effective and concrete”.

See also  Unmanned hotels and half-service restaurants: tour operators looking for nearly 400,000 workers but even cooks are lacking

The figure of Paolo Dieci, who died in 2019 in a tragic plane crash, was remembered by Maura Viezzoli, president of the International Committee for the Development of Peoples (Cisp). “Paolo Dieci – Viezzoli told the Rivista Africa – he was a friend and colleague who believed very much in the partnership between civil society organizations and diasporas, in international cooperation and in education for global citizenship. The Award was established precisely to support and carry forward the idea that in cooperating for development, partnership between different subjects is important”.

© All rights reserved

Read our focus on the impact of development cooperation activities in Africa:

You may also like

Resolution 51 of 13/02/2024 – Renewal of the...

Get Ready for the First Liverpool Night Sale...

In Italy only one digital product developer in...

OpenAI appoints Sam Altman back to the board...

East Africa: Red Sea, Igad alarm due to...

Big jump before the market opens!Nvidia launches “market...

Founder Hub: “We are the absolute cheerleaders”

Make Delicious Starbucks-Inspired Frothy Cold Coffee at Home...

Meloni: “I sleep with my helmet on. The...

US Senate passes spending bill, averts shutdown

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy