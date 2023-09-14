Africa: the continent stands out in the supply of sustainable coffee

In 2022, eleven African countries supplied sustainable coffee to the world‘s eight major roasters, according to a report released on September 1 by the Global Coffee Platform (GCP), an association that works to promote the sustainability of the coffee industry on a global scale . This was reported by the Ecofin agency.

Titled “Gcp Snapshot 2022-Sustainable Coffee Purchases”, the report specifies that the Nestlé, Jde Peet’s, Julius Meinl, Keurig Dr Pepper, Melitta Group, Supracafé, Tesco and Westrock Coffee Company groups have sourced coffee produced in sustainable conditions as per plan social, economic and environmental in 34 countries and territories located in Latin America, North America, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

In Africa, the countries affected are Burundi, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

With 533,295 tonnes, Brazil tops the list of suppliers of sustainable coffee to these roasters and retailers, ahead of Vietnam, Colombia, Indonesia, Peru, Honduras, Mexico, India, Uganda and Guatemala.

Uganda has entered the top 10 countries supplying sustainable coffee, with companies such as Testo, Keurig Dr Pepper and Nestlé leading responsible purchasing. Sustainable coffee purchases by these companies increased 28.1% in 2022, representing 73.7% of their total purchases.

Global Coffee Platform member companies purchased approximately 31,681 tonnes of coffee from Uganda from farms that provide decent living conditions for farmers, promote climate change mitigation and protect biodiversity.

Purchases considered sustainable are those made under sustainability programs such as Certifica Minas, 4C, Enveritas Green, Fairtrade, Rainforest Alliance/Utz, Nespresso Aaa, Volcafe Verified and Volcafe Excellence, the Global Coffee Platform reported that sustainable purchases from Jde Peet’s, Melitta Group, Keurig Dr Pepper, Nestlé, Strauss Coffee, Supracafé, Tesco and Westrock Coffee reached 1.6 million tonnes in 2022, up 28.1% from 2021. These record volumes represent 73 .7% of these companies’ total coffee purchases last year (2.1 million tons) compared to 55.5% the previous year.

The report highlights that the companies that made the most responsible coffee purchases last year were Testo (100% sustainable purchases), Keurig Dr Pepper (99%) and Neslté (87%). [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

