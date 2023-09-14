Home » Street Fighter 6 on offer at 49.99 Euros
Street Fighter 6 on offer at 49.99 Euros

Street Fighter 6 on offer at 49.99 Euros

We would like to point out an interesting offer on Amazon Italia for Capcom’s popular fighting game Street Fighter 6: The game is currently available at the price of 49.99 Euroswith a 34% discount ed the lowest price reached so far from the game.

If you are interested in the offer there As always, we advise you to hurrybecause we don’t know how long the discount will be active. Happy shopping!

MX Video – Street Fighter 6

