The Arab-Africa Trade Bridges (Aatb) program, a multi-donor, multi-country, multi-organization program, organized the 3rd Arab African Buyers/Sellers Meeting on Agri-Food Products and Derivatives in Morocco. The two-day event brought together leading agro-industry professionals from all Arab and African regions.

“The AATB program is more than ever committed to promoting trade and economic development between Arab and African countries through its various interventions. We are working with member countries and partners to create a favorable environment for trade in the Arab region and across the African continent in line with the African Continental Free Trade Agreement. This event is in line with that mission and serves as a platform to strengthen ties and explore new opportunities in the agri-food and derivatives sector, contributing to food security efforts in both regions,” said Hani Salem Sonbol, Secretary General of the Aatb.

Underlining the huge agricultural market potential of the Arab and African regions, the event provided an opportunity for participating organizations to establish and forge trade relations and foster cooperation with partners from both regions. The AATB program has also renewed its focus on advancing food security, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 2 (Zero Hunger).

The B2B event saw the active participation of investors, industries, stakeholders and organizations from Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Egypt, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Niger, Senegal, Arabia Arabia, Togo and Tunisia.

Since its launch in 2017, the Arab Africa Trade Bridges program has established itself as the leading vehicle for promoting trade between Africa and Arab regions through meaningful initiatives that support the growth and prosperity of its member countries.

The AATB program is supported by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (Badea), the Islamic Development Bank, the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (Itfc), the Islamic Society for the Investment and Export Credit Insurance (ICIEC), the Islamic Society for Private Sector Development (ICD) and the OPEC Fund for International Development. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus on investments by Gulf countries in Africa: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/golfo-chiama-africa