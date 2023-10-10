Africa: the seventh edition of the Iabw business forum in Rome

Italy Africa Business Week (Iabw) 2023, the Italian-African economic forum now in its seventh edition, returns to Rome. The appointment is 10 and 11 October at the Villa Aurelia Congress Center.

Cleophas Adrien Dioma, president of the Le Réseau association promoting Iabw will introduce the forum. This will be followed by the opening conference which will see the participation of Giuseppe Mistretta, deputy director of Africa at the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Leonardo Carmenati, deputy director of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (Aics) and Ada Ugo Abara, founder of the D-Tech 4Good platform.

The themes on which the seventh edition of Iabw will focus will be: the sustainability of business in a rapidly evolving world, the role of economic and commercial diplomacy in the internationalization processes between Italy and Africa, the diaspora, the new generations and transnational entrepreneurship .

“The Iabw forum represents a unique opportunity for Italian and African entrepreneurs, banks, investors and institutions” underlines Mehret Tewolde Weldemicael, chief executive of Iabw. “For us – she adds – it is a concrete place where business opportunities become reality, a laboratory where ideas and dreams take shape and materialize to become real projects that create transversal value chains. This is a transition edition where through focus groups we will identify strategies, tools and partnership opportunities between African and Italian entrepreneurs”.

Forum participants will be invited to take part in in-depth panels, workshops and focus groups. In addition to the activities, services will be available for business positioning between the two continents including: B2B and B2Diplomacy meetings, company visits, tourist visits, website creation and strategic social media analysis.