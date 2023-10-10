Home » «If today they kill the Jews, tomorrow they will kill you» – Corriere TV
World

by admin
by Giusi Fasano, sent to Odessa / CorriereTv

«The terror must be stopped. It doesn’t matter where it happens. This is what happened in Bucha or in Israel or in the Gaza Strip. These are not human beings, they are worse than beasts, barbarians. They raped children and women, they killed Bedouins, Thai Jews, whoever… They don’t care who they kill. They must be stopped wherever they operate. There are many people who would like to go to Israel to help but the most important thing is moral support, if today they kill the Jews tomorrow they will kill you.”

October 9, 2023 – Updated October 10, 2023, 00:03

