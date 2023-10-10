Pogba stopped by doping, letter from Juventus

Total suspension of salary for Paul Pogba. This is Juve’s first step after the confirmation of the French midfielder’s positive test for doping. The counter-analyses carried out in Rome at the Acqua Acetosa laboratory also confirmed the result of the first tests, those that emerged from the control after the Udinese-Juventus match. Pogba comes Dhea’s hiring was contested (Dehydroepiandrosterone).

Salary suspension

Juventus sent the player and his lawyers a formal letter confirming this the total suspension of salary. The salary will therefore be the federal minimum set by the collective agreement, i.e. 42,477 euros gross, approximately 2 thousand euros net per month.

Pogba’s defensive line

We are also waiting to understand what it will be defensive strategy of the French player, who at this point risks seeing his career compromised. Second TuttosportPogba must decide by Friday 13 October whether to ask the anti-doping prosecutor Pierfilippo Laviani to be questioned or whether to send the defense briefs.

Termination of contract and request for damages?

And then, obviously, we will have to wait for the sentence. The “Octopus” takes a risk a stop of one to four years and the Juventus club could decide to end the relationship with the midfielder French. Juve evaluates the request for termination of the contract. But second Tuttosport“it cannot be ruled out that the club will also decide to sue the ‘Octopus’ for technical damages“. The Pogba case reopens the question of the next Juve transfer market. The Juventus sporting director Giuntoli will meet with coach Allegri and staff to evaluate how to proceed, with Juve who could move to sign a new midfielder in January.