Africa: turnover expected to double for e-commerce platforms by 2027

The overall turnover of e-commerce platforms active in Africa will reach 59.18 billion dollars in 2027, compared to only 32.49 billion dollars in 2022 and 13.58 billion dollars in 2018. These are the estimates released in days by digital economy consultancy TechCabal Insights, in a report published in October.

Titled “Future of Commerce: Outlook for 2024”, the report indicates that this turnover is expected to grow by 10.4% on average per year between 2023 and 2027, thanks in particular to the increase in the number of online shoppers, to the proliferation of e-commerce and the continent’s growing population. Between 2023 and 2027, the number of African online shoppers will increase by an average of 17.9% per year and reach 609.3 million shoppers in 2027 compared to 387.5 million shoppers in 2022.

The continent’s e-commerce adoption rate is expected to increase from 32% in 2022 to 44% in 2027, recording an increase of 12 percentage points in five years. The main factors that will contribute to this increase are the increase in the number of mobile Internet users and the growing adoption of digital financial services such as mobile money and Internet banking.

With revenue growing from $13.93 billion in 2023 to $20.08 billion in 2025, the electronics segment will drive overall e-commerce revenue growth on the continent in the coming years. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

