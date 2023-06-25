After 24 years, the Easybusiness e-learning program wins the …

Easybusiness business training online

Vienna (ots)

An extraordinary success for what is probably the world‘s oldest educational software.

The Society for Education, Information and Media e. V. (GPI) honored the winners of the Comenius EduMedia Awards for digital educational media for the 28th time at a festive event in Berlin.

In the category of vocational, economic and commercial education, the e-learning program “Easybusiness – the easy way to business administration” was able to assert itself against the strongest competition. It is particularly noteworthy that the learning program was developed a quarter of a century ago and was awarded the Comenius Gold Seal of Approval as early as 1999. The completely renewed pedagogical and didactic masterpiece is probably the oldest e-learning program in the world that is still successfully in use.

Accordingly, Victor Mihalic, CEO of Easybusiness and mastermind of the program, was pleasantly surprised: “With storytelling and the application of the most modern learning psychology, we were probably decades ahead of the time; and we probably still are.”

[email protected]

www.easybusiness.at

Original content from: Easybusiness Wirtschaftstraining online, transmitted by news aktuell

