Hoy 10:22

Governor Juan Schiaretti asked the people of Cordoba to “exercise their right to vote”, to “turn out en masse” and to “vote for the candidates of their choice.”

“I don’t want to talk about the national issue. It is a civic day in Córdoba. After the Córdoba election is over, we will talk about candidacies, about the Paso, ”she said after casting her vote.

