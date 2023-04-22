Home » After bankruptcy: This is how Sleeperoo will continue
Business

After bankruptcy: This is how Sleeperoo will continue

by admin
After bankruptcy: This is how Sleeperoo will continue

Tiny houses and places to sleep in nature are trendy. Nevertheless, the Hamburg provider Sleeperoo slipped into insolvency. Now there is a turning point.

The Sleeperoo capsules are in special places for months and are used for overnight stays.
Sleeperoo

Spend the night on an alpaca farm in Münsterland or in a shopping center: the provider Sleeperoo wooed adventurous customers with mobile sleeping cubes that can basically be set up anywhere. At the beginning of the year, however, the startup from Hamburg got into financial difficulties.

Now the insolvency administrator Finn Peters told Gründerszene: “Despite weeks of intensive efforts, we have not been able to convince an investor to take over Sleeperoo as a whole.” However, according to Peters, there have been interested parties for essential assets. “Negotiations on this will be concluded shortly. We cannot currently say which concept the potential buyers will pursue.”

New owner wants to continue concept and brand

According to information from Gründerszene, an interested party is planning to continue the Sleeperoo concept. In addition to sleeping cubes, the booking software and the brand are also to be taken over, but not the last 13 employees of the start-up.

read too

business/sleeperoo-insolvenz/”>
Tiny house alternative Sleeperoo is in bankruptcy proceedings

Sleeperoo was founded in 2017 by former travel agent Karen Löhnert. According to her own statements, she had been interested in overnight stays for a long time, but was not satisfied with the changing quality standards. Their idea: a uniform range of accommodation comparable to that of a hotel chain. During the warm months, Löhnert set up the tent-like sleeping capsules with partners on alpaca farms, wineries or piers – without their own toilet or kitchenette. For the winter season, she cooperates with indoor playgrounds and shopping centers.

See also  Wall Street shuts down with Dimon announcement (Jp Morgan)

Known from “The Lion’s Den”

The offer met with demand, probably also in the wake of the hype surrounding so-called tiny houses. In 2021, Sleeperoo generated around 400,000 euros in sales, almost twice as much as in the previous year. The bottom line was a minus of around 400,000 euros. The company finances itself through income from the bookings. A night in the Sleeperoo costs at least 130 euros.

Sleeperoo has been on the market since 2018. In the same year, Sleeperoo convinced investor Dagmar Wöhrl in the TV show “Die Höhle der Löwen”. A few months later, however, she returned her shares to the founder – according to Sleeperoo, because both parties did not agree on the future of the business model. After that, the small North German private equity firm UEBF secured shares in Sleeperoo. In addition, the management was involved in the company.

You may also like

Tenreyro (BoE): “Rates already too high”

Red numbers at Aldi-Nord: according to the report,...

Resolution 6 of 03/27/2023 – Expenditure authorization for...

Milan Stock Exchange closes April 21 session higher...

Elon Musk’s fortune falls by almost $13 billion

Pnrr, loose knots for the third installment. Criticality...

Twitter: Blue ticks disappear because users don’t pay

Tim, budget approved: remuneration policy rejected. Vivendi wins

Financial investor wants to take over Software AG...

Abortion pill, the Supreme Court blocks the bans:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy