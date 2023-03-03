2022 was a year of recovery for Swiss tourism. Martin Nydegger, Director of Switzerland Tourism, is pleased to say that almost as many guests stayed in Swiss hotels as before the Corona pandemic in 2019: “With minus three percent compared to 2019, we are better off than we could have dreamed had.

The recovery also because the Swiss continue to travel extensively in their own country. But also because the European guests have returned.” The trend also continues in January 2023. According to the Federal Statistical Office, Swiss hotels recorded a 35 percent increase in overnight stays compared to the previous year.

Many guests from France or Germany have come back. Demand from the Swiss for holidays in their own country remained high last year. But the guests from Asia are still missing. While many people from the Gulf States such as Saudi Arabia and Southeast Asia are visiting Switzerland again, the important market of China will not pick up again until this summer.

China: Smaller groups – but longer and targeted

Nydegger assumes that the Chinese will increasingly travel to Switzerland again, but in a new way: “There is a lot of demand for outdoor experiences. Not by individual travelers, but by smaller units.» They also wanted to get to know the insider tips and not just follow the hotspots.

They also wanted to stay longer and not combine Switzerland with other countries. Driving through Switzerland with the family in a camper van, instead of driving in a large group across Europe with a short stay in Switzerland.

Legend: According to Switzerland Tourism, Swiss cities and mountain regions will benefit from the new travel behavior of Chinese guests.

Keystone/Gaetan Bally



The cities and mountain regions benefited from the travel behavior of Chinese guests, says Nydegger. Because they combined the cities with the mountains: “From their point of view, even our cities are boutique towns, very liveable and ideal for leisure tourism. So the future belongs to both zones again.”