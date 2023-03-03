Status: 03/03/2023 09:20 a.m In order for roses to grow vigorously and bloom profusely, some varieties need pruning in the spring. When is which rose pruned and how much? What is important when cutting?

Roses can be divided into different groups such as bed and hybrid tea roses, bush roses, miniature roses or climbing roses. Depending on the group, the timing and severity of the cut will vary. In general, all roses that bloom more often need a vigorous pruning in spring so that they still have the strength for the second bloom after the first bloom.

Roses that bloom once do not receive a spring pruning, as they bloom on the shoots of the previous year. They are pruned in summer after flowering. If a rose only has a few strong shoots or is slowly becoming bare, a radical pruning will help so that it grows bushy again.

Which rose needs which cut?

Blooming more often Bedding and hybrid tea roses are cut back to around 15 to 20 centimeters, leaving three to five eyes (shoots). Tip: to rejuvenate the rose, cut back a perennial shoot to the ground.

When blooming more often Bush roses or shrub roses Shorten shoots from the previous year by about a third. Cut back older shoots to three to five eyes. Completely cut off weak shoots and those older than four years.

All shoots bloom more often climbing roses shorten slightly and remove all shoots that are more than four years old. This will rejuvenate the plant.

miniature roses best to clear something.

In general, diseased, weak and dead shoots are removed. Also meticulously remove all leaves remaining on the rose and leaves in the bed and dispose of them in the household waste. Otherwise, pathogens of typical rose diseases can overwinter on the leaves and infect the plant.

When should you prune roses?

A fixed time for the pruning of roses cannot be determined exactly. On the one hand, this is due to the yearly different weather conditions and, on the other hand, it depends on the respective region. As a rule, pruning makes sense from around mid-March, when no more severe frosts are to be expected. A simple clue is the flower of the forsythia. If the roses are already showing new shoots and first leaves at this point, pruning will not harm them.

How do you cut back roses?

Always use sharp and clean scissors so that there are smooth cuts and the plant is injured as little as possible. It is cut diagonally about five millimeters above an outward-pointing bud. The diagonal cut is important so that no water can collect and no breeding ground for pathogens is created.

Remove frost damage and wild shoots

In addition, the roses should be checked for frost damage. One-year-old shoots that have suffered frost damage have an intensively brown pith. They must be cut back down to the white pith. Cut dead wood, i.e. completely dried shoots, down to the healthy wood.

Always remove wild shoots, they sprout below the grafting point on the root neck. The leaves on these shoots have a different color, are smaller, and consist of up to eight pairs of leaves. Remove the wild shoots as deep as possible, otherwise they will keep growing. For this measure, carefully remove the soil around the roots and tear out the wild shoots.

